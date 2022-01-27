KLA Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

- Total revenues were $2.35 billion, above the midpoint of the range of guidance;
MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced operating results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended on Dec. 31, 2021, and reported GAAP net income attributable to KLA of $717.4 million and GAAP earnings per diluted share attributable to KLA of $4.71 on revenue of $2.35 billion.

"KLA's December quarter and calendar 2021 performance exceeded our expectations in a demanding and challenging environment. Our results underscore the importance of our products and solutions in the marketplace, consistent execution by our global teams, and technology leadership and innovation that is guided by the KLA Operating Model," commented Rick Wallace, president and chief executive officer of KLA Corporation. "In addition to outperforming our 2023 long-term target model and demonstrating strong earnings leverage, KLA returned $2 billion in capital to shareholders during calendar 2021 via both dividends and stock repurchases."

GAAP Results


Q2 FY 2022

Q1 FY 2022

Q2 FY 2021

Total Revenue

$2,353 million

$2,084 million

$1,651 million

Net Income Attributable to KLA

$717 million

$1,068 million

$457 million

Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA

$4.71

$6.96

$2.94





Non-GAAP Results


Q2 FY 2022

Q1 FY 2022

Q2 FY 2021

Net Income Attributable to KLA

$851 million

$712 million

$504 million

Net Income per Diluted Share Attributable to KLA

$5.59

$4.64

$3.24

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. KLA will discuss the results for its fiscal year 2022 second quarter, along with its outlook, on a conference call today beginning at 2 p.m. PT. A webcast of the call will be available at: www.kla.com.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Guidance

The following details our guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ending in March:

  • Total revenues between $2,100 million to $2,300 million
  • GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 59.5% to 61.7%
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in a range of 61.5% to 63.5%
  • GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA is expected to be in a range of $4.09 to $4.99
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to KLA in a range of $4.35 to $5.25

Note that any impact from acquisitions that have not closed as of Dec. 31, 2021 are not included in these estimates. For additional guidance metrics please see the company's published Letter to Shareholders and earnings slides on the KLA investor relations website.

About KLA:

KLA Corporation ("KLA") develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Investors and others should note that KLA announces material financial information including SEC filings, press releases, public earnings calls and conference webcasts using an investor relations website (ir.kla.com). Additional information may be found at: www.kla.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release other than historical facts, such as statements pertaining to total revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin and GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 are forward-looking statements and subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to various factors, including but not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and on our business, financial condition and results of operations, including the supply chain constraints we are experiencing as a result of the pandemic; economic, political and social conditions in the countries in which we, our customers and our suppliers operate, including global trade policies; disruption to our manufacturing facilities or other operations, or the operations of our customers, due to natural catastrophic events, health epidemics or terrorism; ongoing changes in the technology industry, and the semiconductor industry in particular, including future growth rates, pricing trends in end-markets, or changes in customer capital spending patterns; our ability to timely develop new technologies and products that successfully anticipate or address changes in the semiconductor industry; our ability to maintain our technology advantage and protect our proprietary rights; our ability to compete with new products introduced by our competitors; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; cybersecurity threats, cyber incidents affecting our and our service providers' systems and networks and our ability to access critical information systems for daily business operations; liability to our customers under indemnification provisions if our products fail to operate properly or contain defects or our customers are sued by third parties due to our products; exposure to a highly concentrated customer base; availability and cost of the wide range of materials used in the production of our products; our ability to operate our business in accordance with our business plan; legal, regulatory and tax environments in which we perform our operations and conduct our business and our ability to comply with relevant laws and regulations; our ability to pay interest and repay the principal of our current indebtedness is dependent upon our ability to manage our business operations, our credit rating and the ongoing interest rate environment, among other factors; instability in the global credit and financial markets; our exposure to currency exchange rate fluctuations, or declining economic conditions in those countries where we conduct our business; changes in our effective tax rate resulting from changes in the tax rates imposed by jurisdictions where our profits are determined to be earned and taxed, expiration of tax holidays in certain jurisdictions, resolution of issues arising from tax audits with various authorities or changes in tax laws or the interpretation of such tax laws; and our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets and successfully integrate and manage acquired businesses. For other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected and anticipated in forward-looking statements in this press release, please refer to KLA Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021, and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including, but not limited to, the risk factors described therein). KLA Corporation assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update these forward-looking statements.

KLA Corporation




Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Balance Sheets








(In thousands)

Dec. 31, 2021


June 30, 2021

ASSETS




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$               1,657,057


$     1,434,610

Marketable securities

1,153,404


1,059,912

Accounts receivable, net

1,728,376


1,305,479

Inventories

1,829,412


1,575,380

Other current assets

333,226


320,867

Total current assets

6,701,475


5,696,248

Land, property and equipment, net

717,178


663,027

Goodwill

2,042,794


2,011,172

Deferred income taxes

662,854


270,461

Purchased intangible assets, net

1,104,991


1,185,311

Other non-current assets

450,945


444,905

Total assets

$             11,680,237


$   10,271,124




LIABILITIES, NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                  379,875


$         342,083

Deferred system revenue

432,854


295,192

Deferred service revenue

307,250


284,936

Short-term debt

20,000


20,000

Other current liabilities

1,636,119


1,161,016

Total current liabilities

2,776,098


2,103,227

Long-term debt

3,424,106


3,422,767

Deferred tax liabilities

679,688


650,623

Deferred service revenue

102,776


87,575

Other non-current liabilities

650,813


631,290

Total liabilities

7,633,481


6,895,482

Stockholders' equity:




Common stock and capital in excess of par value

2,181,025


2,175,988

Retained earnings

1,943,981


1,277,123

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(76,479)


(75,557)

Total KLA stockholders' equity

4,048,527


3,377,554

Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

(1,771)


(1,912)

Total stockholders' equity

4,046,756


3,375,642

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$             11,680,237


$   10,271,124

KLA Corporation








Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations

 

 

 






Three Months Ended Dec. 31,


Six Months Ended Dec. 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenues:








Product

$     1,895,769


$     1,238,023


$     3,525,657


$     2,383,518

Service

456,861


412,847


910,811


805,972

Total revenues

2,352,630


1,650,870


4,436,468


3,189,490

Costs and expenses:








Costs of revenues

908,162


669,733


1,721,786


1,290,295

Research and development

265,031


229,064


523,184


448,102

Selling, general and administrative

213,479


181,909


406,740


354,540

Interest expense

37,852


38,880


76,164


78,266

Other expense (income), net

1,201


3,882


15,341


7,079

Income before income taxes

926,905


527,402


1,693,253


1,011,208

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

209,388


70,419


(92,749)


134,083

Net income

717,517


456,983


1,786,002


877,125

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

73


(268)


141


(693)

Net income attributable to KLA

$         717,444


$         457,251


$     1,785,861


$         877,818

Net income per share attributable to KLA:








Basic

$               4.74


$               2.96


$             11.77


$               5.67

Diluted

$               4.71


$               2.94


$             11.68


$               5.62

Weighted-average number of shares:








Basic

151,251


154,273


151,791


154,777

Diluted

152,331


155,560


152,886


156,057

KLA Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

(In thousands)

2021


2020

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$               717,517


$               456,983

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

85,545


84,257

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss and other

6,089


(5,663)

Stock-based compensation expense

27,766


26,827

Deferred income taxes

56,742


(24,540)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions:




Accounts receivable

(264,331)


(190,189)

Inventories

(101,701)


(26,215)

Other assets

(2,430)


(31,850)

Accounts payable

(1,289)


8,039

Deferred system revenue

112,387


21,038

Deferred service revenue

28,556


2,215

Other liabilities

145,947


240,179

Net cash provided by operating activities

810,798


561,081

Cash flows from investing activities:




Proceeds from sale of assets


741

Capital expenditures

(64,901)


(59,144)

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

(261,840)


(260,227)

Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities

25,838


57,563

Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities

194,539


163,492

Purchases of trading securities

(35,446)


(16,741)

Proceeds from sale of trading securities

34,751


18,424

Proceeds from other investments

795


Net cash used in investing activities

(106,264)


(95,892)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of issuance costs


40,343

Common stock repurchases

(429,874)


(177,492)

Payment of dividends to stockholders

(159,129)


(139,584)

Issuance of common stock

36,912


26,356

Tax withholding payments related to vested and released restricted stock units

(5,755)


(11,000)

Net cash used in financing activities

(557,846)


(261,377)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

805


11,834

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

147,493


215,646

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

1,509,564


1,215,820

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$            1,657,057


$            1,431,466

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:




Income taxes paid

$               169,411


$                 59,764

Interest paid

$                 37,054


$                 36,925

Non-cash activities:




Accrued purchase of land, property and equipment - investing activities

$                 18,504


$                 25,987

Contingent consideration (receivable) payable - financing activities

$                  1,853


$                 (5,761)

Dividends payable - financing activities

$                  1,954


$                  1,661

Unsettled common stock repurchase - financing activities

$                  5,999


$                  6,000

KLA Corporation

Segment Information (Unaudited)


The following is a summary of results for each of our four reportable segments and reconciliation to total revenues for the indicated periods:



Three Months Ended Dec. 31,


Six Months Ended Dec. 31,

(In thousands)

2021


2020


2021


2020

Revenues:








Semiconductor Process Control

$     2,052,202


$     1,380,184


$     3,831,285


$     2,648,138

Specialty Semiconductor Process

112,738


90,587


214,767


179,540

PCB, Display and Component Inspection

187,977


179,267


390,785


360,444

Other


449



590

Total revenues for reportable segments

2,352,917


1,650,487


4,436,837


3,188,712

Corporate allocation and effects of foreign exchange rates

(287)


383


(369)


778

Total revenues

$     2,352,630


$     1,650,870


$     4,436,468


$     3,189,490

KLA Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Supplemental Information


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income





Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Dec. 31,
2021


Sept. 30,
2021


Dec. 31,
2020


Dec. 31,
2021


Dec. 31,
2020

GAAP net income attributable to KLA


$       717,444


$ 1,068,417


$       457,251


$    1,785,861


$       877,818

Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net income to non-GAAP net income:












Acquisition-related charges

a

54,339


60,168


53,099


114,507


103,574


Restructuring, severance and other charges

b


125


3,960


125


7,213


Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

c

(16,758)


(19,684)


(17,552)


(36,442)


(34,565)


Discrete tax items

d

96,016


(397,000)


7,381


(300,984)


24,868

Non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA


$       851,041


$     712,026


$       504,139


$    1,563,067


$       978,908

GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA


$              4.71


$           6.96


$              2.94


$           11.68


$              5.62

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA


$              5.59


$           4.64


$              3.24


$           10.22


$              6.27

Shares used in diluted shares calculation


152,331


153,410


155,560


152,886


156,057

Pre-tax Impact of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments Included in Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations


(In thousands)

Acquisition -
Related Charges


Restructuring, Severance
and Other Charges


Total Pre-tax GAAP to
Non-GAAP Adjustments

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021






Costs of revenues

$       41,115


$                 —


$         41,115

Selling, general and administrative

13,224



13,224

Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2021

$       54,339


$                 —


$         54,339

Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2021






Costs of revenues

$       41,115


$                 —


$         41,115

Research and development

5,962



5,962

Selling, general and administrative

13,091



13,091

Other expense (income), net


125


125

Total in three months ended Sept. 30, 2021

$       60,168


$               125


$         60,293

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2020






Costs of revenues

$       38,738


$               765


$         39,503

Research and development


1,432


1,432

Selling, general and administrative

14,361


2,450


16,811

Other expense (income), net


(687)


(687)

Total in three months ended Dec. 31, 2020

$       53,099


$           3,960


$         57,059

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation



Three Months Ended Dec. 31,

(In thousands)

2021


2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$              810,798


$              561,081

Capital expenditures

(64,901)


(59,144)

Free cash flow

$              745,897


$              501,937

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Guidance

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Diluted EPS




Three Months Ending March 31, 2022

(In millions, except per share amounts)


Low


High

GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA (1)


$4.09


$4.99

Acquisition-related charges (1)

a

0.37


0.37

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments

c

(0.11)


(0.11)

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA


$4.35


$5.25

Shares used in net income per diluted share calculation


151.4


151.4

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin




Three Months Ending March 31, 2022



Low


High

GAAP gross margin (1)


59.5%


61.7%

Acquisition-related charges (1)

a

2.0%


1.8%

Non-GAAP gross margin


61.5%


63.5%


(1) Any impacts from acquisitions that have not closed as of Dec. 31, 2021 are not included in these estimates


The non-GAAP and supplemental information provided in this press release is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, KLA's financial results presented in accordance with United States GAAP.


To supplement our Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP financial information, which is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain costs and expenses, as well as other supplemental information. The non-GAAP and supplemental information is provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our operating performance and our prospects in the future. Specifically, we believe that the non-GAAP information, including non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA, non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to KLA, non-GAAP gross margin and Free Cash Flow, provides useful measures to both management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to our financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results to help investors compare our operating performances with our results in prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies. The non-GAAP information is among the budgeting and planning tools that management uses for future forecasting. However, because there are no standardized or generally accepted definitions for most non-GAAP financial metrics, definitions of non-GAAP financial metrics are inherently subject to significant discretion (for example, determining which costs and expenses to exclude when calculating such a metric). As a result, non-GAAP financial metrics may be defined very differently from company to company, or even from period to period within the same company, which can potentially limit the usefulness of such information to an investor. The presentation of non-GAAP and supplemental information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared and presented in accordance with United States GAAP. The following are descriptions of the adjustments made to reconcile GAAP net income attributable to KLA to non-GAAP net income attributable to KLA:



a. 

Acquisition-related charges primarily include amortization of intangible assets and other acquisition-related adjustments including adjustments for the fair valuation of inventory and backlog, and transaction costs associated with our acquisitions.

b. 

Restructuring, severance and other charges primarily include costs associated with employee severance, acceleration of certain stock-based compensation arrangements, and other exit costs.

c. 

Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments includes the income tax effects of the excluded items noted above.

d. 

Discrete tax items in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 consist primarily of a tax expense of $163.7 million from an increase in deferred tax liabilities on unremitted foreign earnings due to a change in tax law, partially offset by a net benefit of $69.2 million from an internal restructuring. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021 primarily relate to a one-time tax benefit of $394.5 million resulting from changes made to our international structure to better align ownership of certain intellectual property rights with how our business operates. Discrete tax items in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2021 are the aggregate of the aforementioned discrete tax items. Discrete tax items in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020 consist primarily of a tax expense of $4.0 million from an internal restructuring. Discrete tax items in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2020 include a tax expense of $14.0 million due to an increase in deferred tax liability on purchased intangibles relating to an increase in the United Kingdom statutory income tax rate as well as a $4.0 million tax expense from an internal restructuring.

