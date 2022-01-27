ProFrac Selects Canvas Envision to Optimize Design Review and Product Communication Across Ecosystem

Fast-growing oil and gas service company deploys Envision to support new expansion phase

Envision to eliminate costly bottlenecks in product communication workflows

Use cases include collaborative design review, technical marketing, process documentation

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual communication solutions provider Canvas GFX, Inc, today announced that leading oil and gas service specialist ProFrac has deployed Canvas Envision, the interactive 3D product communication platform, to optimize critical workflows as it enters a new phase of growth in 2022.

ProFrac will use Canvas Envision to address bottlenecks that impact design review processes, as well as the creation of technical and marketing content and documentation. Envision allows anyone to work directly with 3D models – without specialized knowledge or training – to create and collaborate on interactive 3D product content.

Like many cutting-edge manufacturers, ProFrac develops technical and commercial product content in parallel with the product design phase, with 3D CAD models as the source of truth for all product visualization. The deployment of Envision will enable ProFrac to optimize collaborative design review and dramatically reduce the time taken to create and approve essential visual documentation, driving faster product development and reducing time to market.

"Our goal is to bring the best products to market as fast as we possibly can," said Tim Reist, Vice President of Engineering at ProFrac. "Envision gives us the ability to communicate the information and processes that power that goal with a new level of precision and efficiency from product design through to product promotion and sales. And instead of our engineers being a bottleneck for access to 3D models, they're now free to focus on their core tasks."

The Canvas Envision platform combines a highly intuitive desktop graphics app with cloud-based sharing and interactive content viewing.

"I am delighted to welcome ProFrac as an Envision customer," said Patricia Hume, CEO at Canvas GFX. "As a young, dynamic, and innovative company hungry for more efficient and effective ways to operate, they are the perfect fit for Envision. We are thrilled to be helping them improve performance through faster, better product communication across their business."

