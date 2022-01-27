Sun Life U.S. appoints Irlande Audenier to lead Group and Voluntary claims

WELLESLEY, Mass., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has appointed Irlande Audenier as vice president, Group and Voluntary Claims, providing strategic direction for the group claims organization. In this capacity, Audenier will also help continue building out Sun Life's integrated absence, disability and supplemental health solutions, expanding services for the nation's largest employers.

"With all the health issues brought on by the pandemic, employers and their employees are placing greater importance on benefits and their role in helping and protecting people during a time of need," said David Healy, senior vice president, Group Benefits, Sun Life U.S. "Our dedicated claims teams continue to rise to meet the needs of our clients and we are focused on continuing to grow and innovate to better serve our clients needs in the future. We are thrilled that Irlande has joined us to lead the claims organization forward with her wealth of expertise and insight into what employers are looking for when it comes to absence, disability and supplemental health solutions."

"I am excited to join Sun Life to help employers navigate the complicated landscape of paid and unpaid leaves, and help people on leave return to health and work," said Audenier. "We have an opportunity to take the claims experience to the next level as we continue supporting people when they need it most. I look forward to growing our business through enhanced solutions, and championing Sun Life's Work is Healthy (WisH) approach to disability claims."

Sun Life's WisH philosophy emphasizes that a person is healthiest when they can work, and provide for themselves and their families. Sun Life works with members to provide support returning to work with the aid of clinical services such as vocational rehabilitation and counseling. Sun Life Absence Management Solutions, which help employers track and manage employee leaves of absence, include integrated paid and unpaid leaves at federal, state, and local levels, as well as employer-specific plans.

Audenier comes to Sun Life with over 20 years of experience. Most recently, she was assistant vice president, Claims, at The Hartford, where she oversaw the management and operations of core to large national accounts. Prior to that she held several senior roles in claims management at Aetna and AONHewitt.

In 2020 Audenier received the Chairman's Award at The Hartford, and served as an advisor for the Professional Women's Network (PWN) and Empower Program there. She will be involved in Sun Life's philanthropic and diversity, equity & inclusion programs as well.

Audenier holds a bachelor's degree in health care services and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. She is an active member of the National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA) and the National Black MBA Association, and serves on the executive committee for the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.39 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

