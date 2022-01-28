AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER DR. IONEL STEFAN TO PRESENT AT FIRST QUARTER 2022 LEADING BATTERY INDUSTRY EVENTS

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprius Technologies, Inc., the performance leader in Silicon Anode Li-Ion battery cells with its Si-NanowireTM platform, today announced that the company's Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Ionel Stefan , will be presenting at two upcoming leading battery industry events: the TechBlick Battery Materials: Next Gen and Beyond Lithium-Ion , a fully virtual live conference and networking event being held February 9-10 and the International Battery Seminar , a hybrid virtual and in-person event taking place March 28-31 in Orlando, Florida.

Amprius is a leading manufacturer and developer of high energy and high capacity lithium-ion batteries (PRNewsfoto/Amprius Nanjing) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Stefan's presentation, Full Silicon Nanowire Anodes: Towards Highest Energy Density Lithium-Ion Batteries, will highlight the latest development milestones, manufacturing and applications for Amprius Technologies' silicon nanowire anode, which offers a unique combination of performance metrics, including fast charge (under 10 minutes), high power (10C rates), high energy density (over 400 Wh/kg) and long life (over 500 cycles).

"I am honored to be invited to present at these prestigious industry events and share more about the performance levels we are achieving at Amprius," said Stefan. "Our battery technology enables many new applications, from electric flight to mainstream electric transportation to micro wearables. It is truly revolutionary."

Dr. Stefan will present at TechBlick on Wednesday, February 9 at 6:37 p.m. ET and at the International Battery Seminar on Tuesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. ET. Both presentations will be available to view online to all registered participants.

To register for TechBlick, go here .

To register for the International Battery Seminar, go here .

About Dr. Ionel Stefan

Dr. Ionel Stefan is Amprius' Chief Technology Officer. He joined Amprius in its very early days as a Senior Scientist, initially to lead electrochemistry for silicon nanowire anode-based lithium-ion batteries. Dr. Stefan now leads Amprius' development of silicon nanowire electrochemistry, cell technology -- including material design, cell design and engineering -- and product development. He is a recognized expert in electrochemistry and energy storage and leads the company's scientific research and development activities for advancing lithium-ion cell performance.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries producing the industry's highest energy density cells. The company's corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and cells. Please go to Amprius.com for more information.

Dr. Ionel Stefan to present at TechBlick and the International Battery Seminar. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amprius Technologies