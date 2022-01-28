Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Fourth-quarter 2021 sales and revenues up 23%; full-year sales and revenues up 22%
- Fourth-quarter 2021 profit per share of $3.91; adjusted profit per share of $2.69
- 2021 profit per share of $11.83; adjusted profit per share of $10.81
- Strong operating cash flow; ended the year with $9.3 billion of enterprise cash
- Returned $5.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2021
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
($ in billions except profit per share)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Sales and Revenues
$13.8
$11.2
$51.0
$41.7
Profit Per Share
$3.91
$1.42
$11.83
$5.46
Adjusted Profit Per Share
$2.69
$2.12
$10.81
$6.56
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2021.
Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $13.8 billion, a 23% increase compared with $11.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating profit margin was 11.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 12.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth-quarter 2021 profit per share was $3.91, compared with $1.42 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.69, compared with fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of $2.12. Fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share also reflected a lower-than-expected effective tax rate.
Full-year sales and revenues in 2021 were $51.0 billion, up 22% compared with $41.7 billion in 2020. The increase reflected higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased their inventories $2.9 billion in 2020, while remaining about flat in 2021. Operating profit margin was 13.5% for 2021, compared with 10.9% for 2020. Full-year profit was $11.83 per share in 2021, compared with profit of $5.46 per share in 2020. Adjusted profit per share in 2021 was $10.81, compared with adjusted profit per share of $6.56 in 2020.
"I'm proud of our global team's continued resilience in what proved to be a challenging and dynamic operating environment. We delivered adjusted operating profit margins and ME&T free cash flows consistent with our long-term targets established during our 2019 Investor Day," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Amid ongoing supply chain constraints, our team continues to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth while striving to meet customer demand."
In 2021, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans and restructuring costs. In 2020, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market losses for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans and restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 14.
For the full year of 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was $7.2 billion. During the year, the company repurchased $2.7 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $2.3 billion. Liquidity remained strong with an enterprise cash balance of $9.3 billion at the end of 2021.
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Fourth Quarter 2020
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the fourth quarter of 2020 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.
Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $13.798 billion, an increase of $2.563 billion, or 23%, compared with $11.235 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was mostly due to higher sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories, along with favorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to remaining about flat during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Sales were higher across the three primary segments.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Fourth
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 4,508
$ 929
$ 299
$ (23)
$ 23
$ 5,736
$ 1,228
27%
Resource Industries
2,180
467
121
2
(8)
2,762
582
27%
Energy & Transportation
4,811
640
88
(7)
196
5,728
917
19%
All Other Segment
137
7
—
(1)
(9)
134
(3)
(2%)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,066)
6
(1)
—
(202)
(1,263)
(197)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
10,570
2,049
507
(29)
—
13,097
2,527
24%
Financial Products Segment
743
—
—
—
33
776
33
4%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(78)
—
—
—
3
(75)
3
Financial Products Revenues
665
—
—
—
36
701
36
5%
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 11,235
$ 2,049
$ 507
$ (29)
$ 36
$ 13,798
$ 2,563
23%
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
North America
Latin America
EAME
Asia/Pacific
External Sales
Inter-Segment
Total Sales
(Millions of dollars)
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
Fourth Quarter 2021
Construction Industries
$ 2,635
39%
$ 563
74%
$ 1,246
47%
$ 1,245
(12%)
$ 5,689
27%
$ 47
96%
$ 5,736
27%
Resource Industries
857
44%
415
5%
532
29%
839
29%
2,643
29%
119
(6%)
2,762
27%
Energy & Transportation
1,913
12%
398
50%
1,475
9%
965
36%
4,751
18%
977
25%
5,728
19%
All Other Segment
14
180%
1
—%
8
(11%)
15
(17%)
38
19%
96
(9%)
134
(2%)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(17)
—
—
(7)
(24)
(1,239)
(1,263)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
5,402
29%
1,377
40%
3,261
24%
3,057
9%
13,097
24%
—
—%
13,097
24%
Financial Products Segment
493
6%
70
9%
101
7%
112
(7%)
776
4%
—
—%
776
4%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(37)
(15)
(9)
(14)
(75)
—
(75)
Financial Products Revenues
456
8%
55
2%
92
10%
98
(6%)
701
5%
—
—%
701
5%
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 5,858
27%
$ 1,432
38%
$ 3,353
24%
$ 3,155
9%
$ 13,798
23%
$ —
—%
$ 13,798
23%
Fourth Quarter 2020
Construction Industries
$ 1,895
$ 324
$ 848
$ 1,417
$ 4,484
$ 24
$ 4,508
Resource Industries
596
394
412
651
2,053
127
2,180
Energy & Transportation
1,705
265
1,353
707
4,030
781
4,811
All Other Segment
5
—
9
18
32
105
137
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(27)
1
(2)
(1)
(29)
(1,037)
(1,066)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
4,174
984
2,620
2,792
10,570
—
10,570
Financial Products Segment
464
64
94
121
743
—
743
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(41)
(10)
(10)
(17)
(78)
—
(78)
Financial Products Revenues
423
54
84
104
665
—
665
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 4,597
$ 1,038
$ 2,704
$ 2,896
$ 11,235
$ —
$ 11,235
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Fourth Quarter 2020
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the fourth quarter of 2020 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.
Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.611 billion, an increase of $231 million, or 17%, compared with $1.380 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher manufacturing costs and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume, favorable price realization and net restructuring income due to a gain on the sale of a facility.
Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher freight and material costs.
The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, which was reinstated in 2021, higher labor costs due to increased headcount and investments aligned with the company's strategy for profitable growth, including acquisition-related expenses.
Profit (Loss) by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Fourth Quarter
Fourth Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 788
$ 630
$ 158
25%
Resource Industries
305
273
32
12%
Energy & Transportation
675
687
(12)
(2%)
All Other Segment
(12)
(3)
(9)
(300%)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(281)
(281)
—
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
1,475
1,306
169
13%
Financial Products Segment
248
195
53
27%
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(37)
(47)
10
Financial Products
211
148
63
43%
Consolidating Adjustments
(75)
(74)
(1)
Consolidated Operating Profit
$ 1,611
$ 1,380
$ 231
17%
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
- Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2021 was income of $1.063 billion, compared with expense of $309 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The change was primarily driven by mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with mark-to-market losses in the fourth quarter of 2020 (see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 14).
- The provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected an annual effective tax rate of approximately 23%, compared with approximately 28% for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The decrease from 2020 was primarily related to changes in the geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company recorded a $118 million tax benefit due to the change from the third-quarter estimated annual tax rate of 25%, compared to a $96 million benefit for the reduction in the annual effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, the company recorded a tax charge of $190 million related to $833 million of pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a tax benefit of $92 million related to $438 million of mark-to-market losses in the fourth quarter of 2020. Finally, the company recorded a tax benefit of $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily related to recognition of U.S. capital losses compared to other discrete tax benefits of $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Fourth
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 4,508
$ 929
$ 299
$ (23)
$ 23
$ 5,736
$ 1,228
27%
Sales by Geographic Region
Fourth
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 2,635
$ 1,895
$ 740
39%
Latin America
563
324
239
74%
EAME
1,246
848
398
47%
Asia/Pacific
1,245
1,417
(172)
(12%)
External Sales
5,689
4,484
1,205
27%
Inter-segment
47
24
23
96%
Total Sales
$ 5,736
$ 4,508
$ 1,228
27%
Segment Profit
Fourth
Fourth
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 788
$ 630
$ 158
25%
Segment Profit Margin
13.7 %
14.0 %
(0.3 pts)
Construction Industries' total sales were $5.736 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.228 billion, or 27%, compared with $4.508 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume, driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and higher end-user demand, along with favorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2021.
- In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories as dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Sales increased in Latin America primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2020.
- In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume from higher end-user demand and the impact of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Decreased sales volume reflected lower end-user demand, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Lower sales in China, driven by lower end-user demand, were partially offset by higher sales across most of the rest of the region. Dealers decreased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to an increase during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Construction Industries' profit was $788 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $158 million, or 25%, compared with $630 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher freight, material and labor costs.
The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense.
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Fourth
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 2,180
$ 467
$ 121
$ 2
$ (8)
$ 2,762
$ 582
27%
Sales by Geographic Region
Fourth
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 857
$ 596
$ 261
44%
Latin America
415
394
21
5%
EAME
532
412
120
29%
Asia/Pacific
839
651
188
29%
External Sales
2,643
2,053
590
29%
Inter-segment
119
127
(8)
(6%)
Total Sales
$ 2,762
$ 2,180
$ 582
27%
Segment Profit
Fourth
Fourth
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 305
$ 273
$ 32
12%
Segment Profit Margin
11.0 %
12.5 %
(1.5 pts)
Resource Industries' total sales were $2.762 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $582 million, or 27%, compared with $2.180 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts, and favorable price realization. End-user demand was higher in mining as well as heavy construction and quarry and aggregates.
Resource Industries' profit was $305 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $32 million, or 12%, compared with $273 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Increased manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher freight and material costs.
The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by investments aligned with growth initiatives, primarily labor, and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.
ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Fourth
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 4,811
$ 640
$ 88
$ (7)
$ 196
$ 5,728
$ 917
19%
Sales by Application
Fourth
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
Oil and Gas
$ 1,320
$ 1,079
$ 241
22%
Power Generation
1,267
1,180
87
7%
Industrial
952
736
216
29%
Transportation
1,212
1,035
177
17%
External Sales
4,751
4,030
721
18%
Inter-segment
977
781
196
25%
Total Sales
$ 5,728
$ 4,811
$ 917
19%
Segment Profit
Fourth
Fourth
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 675
$ 687
$ (12)
(2%)
Segment Profit Margin
11.8 %
14.3 %
(2.5 pts)
Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.728 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $917 million, or 19%, compared with $4.811 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales.
- Oil and Gas – Sales increased for reciprocating engines aftermarket parts across all regions, turbines and turbine-related services and reciprocating engines used in gas compression.
- Power Generation – Sales rose due to higher sales volume in reciprocating engines aftermarket parts and small reciprocating engine applications.
- Industrial – Sales were up due to higher demand across all regions.
- Transportation – Sales increased due to higher deliveries of locomotives, which were primarily international, and rail services.
Energy & Transportation's profit was $675 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $12 million, or 2%, compared with $687 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was due to unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses, mostly offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected higher freight and material costs, as well as increased period manufacturing costs.
Both SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense and investments aligned with growth initiatives, including acquisition-related expenses.
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues by Geographic Region
Fourth
Fourth
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 493
$ 464
$ 29
6%
Latin America
70
64
6
9%
EAME
101
94
7
7%
Asia/Pacific
112
121
(9)
(7%)
Total Revenues
$ 776
$ 743
$ 33
4%
Segment Profit
Fourth
Fourth
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 248
$ 195
$ 53
27%
Financial Products' segment revenues were $776 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $33 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2020.
Financial Products' segment profit was $248 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $53 million, or 27%, compared with $195 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense.
At the end of 2021, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.95%, compared with 3.49% at the end of 2020. Past dues decreased across all portfolio segments as global markets generally improved. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $205 million for 2021, compared with $222 million for 2020. As of December 31, 2021, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $337 million, or 1.22% of finance receivables, compared with $479 million, or 1.77% of finance receivables at December 31, 2020.
Corporate Items and Eliminations
Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $318 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, about flat to the fourth quarter of 2020.
Notes
About Caterpillar
With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.
Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements and (ii) restructuring income/costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.
Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Operating
Operating
Profit
Provision
Effective
Profit
Profit per
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - U.S. GAAP
$ 1,611
11.7 %
$ 2,562
$ 429
16.7 %
$ 2,120
$ 3.91
Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses
—
—%
(833)
(190)
22.8 %
(643)
$ (1.19)
Restructuring (income) costs
(34)
(0.2) %
(34)
(15)
44.1 %
(19)
$ (0.03)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted
$ 1,577
11.4 %
$ 1,695
$ 224
13.2 %
$ 1,458
$ 2.69
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 - U.S. GAAP
$ 1,380
12.3 %
$ 941
$ 167
17.7 %
$ 780
$ 1.42
Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses
—
—%
438
92
21.0 %
346
$ 0.63
Restructuring (income) costs
58
0.5 %
58
18
31.0 %
40
$ 0.07
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 - Adjusted
$ 1,438
12.8 %
$ 1,437
$ 277
19.3 %
$ 1,166
$ 2.12
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 - U.S. GAAP
$ 6,878
13.5 %
$ 8,204
$ 1,742
21.2 %
$ 6,489
$ 11.83
Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses
—
—%
(833)
(190)
22.8 %
(643)
$ (1.17)
Restructuring (income) costs
90
0.2 %
90
4
4.4 %
86
$ 0.15
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted
$ 6,968
13.7 %
$ 7,461
$ 1,556
20.9 %
$ 5,932
$ 10.81
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 - U.S. GAAP
$ 4,553
10.9 %
$ 3,995
$ 1,006
25.2 %
$ 2,998
$ 5.46
Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses
—
—%
383
82
21.4 %
301
$ 0.55
Restructuring (income) costs
354
0.8%
354
53
15.0%
301
$ 0.55
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 - Adjusted
$ 4,907
11.8 %
$ 4,732
$ 1,141
24.1 %
$ 3,600
$ 6.56
Supplemental Consolidating Data
The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:
Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.
Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.
Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.
The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.
Pages 16 to 26 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 13,097
$ 10,570
$ 48,188
$ 39,022
Revenues of Financial Products
701
665
2,783
2,726
Total sales and revenues
13,798
11,235
50,971
41,748
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
10,003
7,784
35,513
29,082
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,422
1,216
5,365
4,642
Research and development expenses
439
374
1,686
1,415
Interest expense of Financial Products
103
128
455
589
Other operating (income) expenses
220
353
1,074
1,467
Total operating costs
12,187
9,855
44,093
37,195
Operating profit
1,611
1,380
6,878
4,553
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
112
130
488
514
Other income (expense)
1,063
(309)
1,814
(44)
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,562
941
8,204
3,995
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
429
167
1,742
1,006
Profit of consolidated companies
2,133
774
6,462
2,989
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
(13)
6
31
14
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,120
780
6,493
3,003
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
4
5
Profit 1
$ 2,120
$ 780
$ 6,489
$ 2,998
Profit per common share
$ 3.94
$ 1.43
$ 11.93
$ 5.51
Profit per common share — diluted 2
$ 3.91
$ 1.42
$ 11.83
$ 5.46
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
– Basic
538.7
544.5
544.0
544.1
– Diluted 2
542.6
549.5
548.5
548.6
1
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
2
Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 9,254
$ 9,352
Receivables – trade and other
8,477
7,317
Receivables – finance
8,898
9,463
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,788
1,930
Inventories
14,038
11,402
Total current assets
43,455
39,464
Property, plant and equipment – net
12,090
12,401
Long-term receivables – trade and other
1,204
1,185
Long-term receivables – finance
12,707
12,222
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,840
1,523
Intangible assets
1,042
1,308
Goodwill
6,324
6,394
Other assets
4,131
3,827
Total assets
$ 82,793
$ 78,324
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 9
$ 10
-- Financial Products
5,395
2,005
Accounts payable
8,154
6,128
Accrued expenses
3,757
3,642
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,242
1,096
Customer advances
1,087
1,108
Dividends payable
595
562
Other current liabilities
2,256
2,017
Long-term debt due within one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
45
1,420
-- Financial Products
6,307
7,729
Total current liabilities
29,847
25,717
Long-term debt due after one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
9,746
9,749
-- Financial Products
16,287
16,250
Liability for postemployment benefits
5,592
6,872
Other liabilities
4,805
4,358
Total liabilities
66,277
62,946
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,398
6,230
Treasury stock
(27,643)
(25,178)
Profit employed in the business
39,282
35,167
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,553)
(888)
Noncontrolling interests
32
47
Total shareholders' equity
16,516
15,378
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 82,793
$ 78,324
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 6,493
$ 3,003
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
2,352
2,432
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits
(833)
383
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(383)
(74)
Other
216
1,000
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
(1,259)
1,442
Inventories
(2,586)
(34)
Accounts payable
2,041
98
Accrued expenses
196
(366)
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,107
(544)
Customer advances
34
(126)
Other assets – net
(97)
(201)
Other liabilities – net
(83)
(686)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
7,198
6,327
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(1,093)
(978)
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,379)
(1,137)
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
1,265
772
Additions to finance receivables
(13,002)
(12,385)
Collections of finance receivables
12,430
12,646
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
51
42
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(490)
(111)
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
36
25
Proceeds from sale of securities
785
345
Investments in securities
(1,766)
(638)
Other – net
79
(66)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(3,084)
(1,485)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(2,332)
(2,243)
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
135
229
Common shares repurchased
(2,668)
(1,130)
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
6,989
10,431
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(9,796)
(8,237)
Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)
3,488
(2,804)
Other – net
(4)
(1)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(4,188)
(3,755)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(29)
(13)
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(103)
1,074
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,366
8,292
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 9,263
$ 9,366
Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 13,097
$ 13,097
$ —
$ —
Revenues of Financial Products
701
—
801
(100)
1
Total sales and revenues
13,798
13,097
801
(100)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
10,003
10,006
—
(3)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,422
1,253
171
(2)
2
Research and development expenses
439
439
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
103
—
103
—
Other operating (income) expenses
220
(76)
316
(20)
2
Total operating costs
12,187
11,622
590
(25)
Operating profit
1,611
1,475
211
(75)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
112
112
—
—
Other income (expense)
1,063
1,457
31
(425)
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,562
2,820
242
(500)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
429
359
70
—
Profit of consolidated companies
2,133
2,461
172
(500)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
(13)
(10)
—
(3)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,120
2,451
172
(503)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
3
(3)
5
Profit 6
$ 2,120
$ 2,451
$ 169
$ (500)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 10,570
$ 10,570
$ —
$ —
Revenues of Financial Products
665
—
760
(95)
1
Total sales and revenues
11,235
10,570
760
(95)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
7,784
7,786
—
(2)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,216
1,048
174
(6)
2
Research and development expenses
374
374
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
128
—
129
(1)
3
Other operating (income) expenses
353
56
309
(12)
2
Total operating costs
9,855
9,264
612
(21)
Operating profit
1,380
1,306
148
(74)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
130
130
—
—
Other income (expense)
(309)
(122)
39
(226)
4
Consolidated profit before taxes
941
1,054
187
(300)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
167
133
34
—
Profit of consolidated companies
774
921
153
(300)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
6
11
—
(5)
5
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
780
932
153
(305)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
3
2
(5)
6
Profit 7
$ 780
$ 929
$ 151
$ (300)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.
4
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
5
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
7
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 48,188
$ 48,188
$ —
$ —
Revenues of Financial Products
2,783
—
3,172
(389)
1
Total sales and revenues
50,971
48,188
3,172
(389)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
35,513
35,521
—
(8)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,365
4,724
654
(13)
2
Research and development expenses
1,686
1,686
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
455
—
455
—
Other operating (income) expenses
1,074
(106)
1,247
(67)
2
Total operating costs
44,093
41,825
2,356
(88)
Operating profit
6,878
6,363
816
(301)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
488
488
—
—
Other income (expense)
1,814
2,276
87
(549)
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
8,204
8,151
903
(850)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,742
1,517
225
—
Profit of consolidated companies
6,462
6,634
678
(850)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
31
42
—
(11)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
6,493
6,676
678
(861)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
4
3
12
(11)
5
Profit 6
$ 6,489
$ 6,673
$ 666
$ (850)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 39,022
$ 39,022
$ —
$ —
Revenues of Financial Products
2,726
—
3,110
(384)
1
Total sales and revenues
41,748
39,022
3,110
(384)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
29,082
29,088
—
(6)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,642
3,915
746
(19)
2
Research and development expenses
1,415
1,415
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
589
—
591
(2)
3
Other operating (income) expenses
1,467
283
1,236
(52)
2
Total operating costs
37,195
34,701
2,573
(79)
Operating profit
4,553
4,321
537
(305)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
514
513
—
1
3
Other income (expense)
(44)
(62)
32
(14)
4
Consolidated profit before taxes
3,995
3,746
569
(320)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,006
853
153
—
Profit of consolidated companies
2,989
2,893
416
(320)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
14
29
—
(15)
5
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
3,003
2,922
416
(335)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
5
5
15
(15)
6
Profit 7
$ 2,998
$ 2,917
$ 401
$ (320)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.
4
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
5
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
7
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 9,254
$ 8,428
$ 826
$ —
Receivables – trade and other
8,477
3,279
435
4,763
1,2
Receivables – finance
8,898
—
13,828
(4,930)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,788
2,567
358
(137)
3
Inventories
14,038
14,038
—
—
Total current assets
43,455
28,312
15,447
(304)
Property, plant and equipment – net
12,090
8,172
3,918
—
Long-term receivables – trade and other
1,204
375
204
625
1,2
Long-term receivables – finance
12,707
—
13,358
(651)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,840
2,396
105
(661)
4
Intangible assets
1,042
1,042
—
—
Goodwill
6,324
6,324
—
—
Other assets
4,131
3,388
1,952
(1,209)
5
Total assets
$ 82,793
$ 50,009
$ 34,984
$ (2,200)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 5,404
$ 9
$ 5,395
$ —
Accounts payable
8,154
8,079
242
(167)
6
Accrued expenses
3,757
3,385
372
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,242
2,186
56
—
Customer advances
1,087
1,086
1
—
Dividends payable
595
595
—
—
Other current liabilities
2,256
1,773
642
(159)
4,7
Long-term debt due within one year
6,352
45
6,307
—
Total current liabilities
29,847
17,158
13,015
(326)
Long-term debt due after one year
26,033
9,772
16,287
(26)
8
Liability for postemployment benefits
5,592
5,592
—
—
Other liabilities
4,805
4,106
1,425
(726)
4
Total liabilities
66,277
36,628
30,727
(1,078)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,398
6,398
919
(919)
9
Treasury stock
(27,643)
(27,643)
—
—
Profit employed in the business
39,282
35,390
3,881
11
9
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,553)
(799)
(754)
—
Noncontrolling interests
32
35
211
(214)
9
Total shareholders' equity
16,516
13,381
4,257
(1,122)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 82,793
$ 50,009
$ 34,984
$ (2,200)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
8
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
9
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At December 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 9,352
$ 8,822
$ 530
$ —
Receivables – trade and other
7,317
3,846
397
3,074
1,2
Receivables – finance
9,463
—
13,681
(4,218)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,930
1,376
624
(70)
3
Inventories
11,402
11,402
—
—
Total current assets
39,464
25,446
15,232
(1,214)
Property, plant and equipment – net
12,401
8,309
4,092
—
Long-term receivables – trade and other
1,185
363
164
658
1,2
Long-term receivables – finance
12,222
—
12,895
(673)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,523
2,058
110
(645)
4
Intangible assets
1,308
1,308
—
—
Goodwill
6,394
6,394
—
—
Other assets
3,827
3,158
1,871
(1,202)
5
Total assets
$ 78,324
$ 47,036
$ 34,364
$ (3,076)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 2,015
$ 10
$ 2,005
$ —
Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies
—
—
1,000
(1,000)
6
Accounts payable
6,128
6,060
212
(144)
7
Accrued expenses
3,642
3,099
543
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,096
1,081
15
—
Customer advances
1,108
1,108
—
—
Dividends payable
562
562
—
—
Other current liabilities
2,017
1,530
580
(93)
4,8
Long-term debt due within one year
9,149
1,420
7,729
—
Total current liabilities
25,717
14,870
12,084
(1,237)
Long-term debt due after one year
25,999
9,764
16,250
(15)
6
Liability for postemployment benefits
6,872
6,872
—
—
Other liabilities
4,358
3,691
1,385
(718)
4
Total liabilities
62,946
35,197
29,719
(1,970)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,230
6,230
919
(919)
9
Treasury stock
(25,178)
(25,178)
—
—
Profit employed in the business
35,167
31,091
4,065
11
9
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(888)
(352)
(536)
—
Noncontrolling interests
47
48
197
(198)
9
Total shareholders' equity
15,378
11,839
4,645
(1,106)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 78,324
$ 47,036
$ 34,364
$ (3,076)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
8
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
9
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 6,493
$ 6,676
$ 678
$ (861)
1,5
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
2,352
1,550
802
—
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits
(833)
(833)
—
—
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(383)
(329)
(54)
—
Other
216
131
(209)
294
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
(1,259)
(463)
47
(843)
2,3
Inventories
(2,586)
(2,581)
—
(5)
2
Accounts payable
2,041
2,015
49
(23)
2
Accrued expenses
196
288
(92)
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,107
1,066
41
—
Customer advances
34
33
1
—
Other assets – net
(97)
(200)
25
78
2
Other liabilities – net
(83)
(176)
132
(39)
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
7,198
7,177
1,420
(1,399)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(1,093)
(1,088)
(16)
11
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,379)
(41)
(1,347)
9
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
1,265
186
1,095
(16)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(13,002)
—
(13,845)
843
3
Collections of finance receivables
12,430
—
13,337
(907)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
—
—
(609)
609
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
51
—
51
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
1,000
5
(1,005)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(490)
(490)
—
—
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
36
36
—
—
Proceeds from sale of securities
785
274
511
—
Investments in securities
(1,766)
(1,189)
(577)
—
Other – net
79
81
(2)
—
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(3,084)
(1,231)
(1,397)
(456)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(2,332)
(2,332)
(850)
850
5
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
135
135
—
—
Common shares repurchased
(2,668)
(2,668)
—
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
(5)
(1,000)
1,005
4
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
6,989
494
6,495
—
Payments on debt > 90 days
(9,796)
(1,919)
(7,877)
—
Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days
3,488
(1)
3,489
—
Other – net
(4)
(4)
—
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(4,188)
(6,300)
257
1,855
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(29)
(35)
6
—
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(103)
(389)
286
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,366
8,822
544
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 9,263
$ 8,433
$ 830
$ —
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
5
Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 3,003
$ 2,922
$ 416
$ (335)
1,5
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
2,432
1,630
802
—
Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits
383
384
(1)
—
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(74)
(85)
11
—
Other
1,000
613
98
289
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
1,442
395
50
997
2,3
Inventories
(34)
(29)
—
(5)
2
Accounts payable
98
51
18
29
2
Accrued expenses
(366)
(364)
(2)
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(544)
(510)
(34)
—
Customer advances
(126)
(126)
—
—
Other assets – net
(201)
(133)
(71)
3
2
Other liabilities – net
(686)
(694)
(22)
30
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
6,327
4,054
1,265
1,008
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(978)
(976)
(14)
12
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(1,137)
(18)
(1,139)
20
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
772
147
651
(26)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(12,385)
—
(13,525)
1,140
3
Collections of finance receivables
12,646
—
14,077
(1,431)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
—
—
1,043
(1,043)
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
42
—
42
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
(401)
7
394
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(111)
(111)
—
—
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
25
25
—
—
Proceeds from sale of securities
345
24
321
—
Investments in securities
(638)
(21)
(617)
—
Other – net
(66)
(11)
(55)
—
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(1,485)
(1,342)
791
(934)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(2,243)
(2,243)
(320)
320
5
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
229
229
—
—
Common shares repurchased
(1,130)
(1,130)
—
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
(7)
401
(394)
4
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
10,431
1,991
8,440
—
Payments on debt > 90 days
(8,237)
(26)
(8,211)
—
Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days
(2,804)
5
(2,809)
—
Other – net
(1)
(1)
—
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(3,755)
(1,182)
(2,499)
(74)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(13)
(10)
(3)
—
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,074
1,520
(446)
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
8,292
7,302
990
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 9,366
$ 8,822
$ 544
$ —
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
5
Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.
