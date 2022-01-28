Engineering Analytics platform, Hatica, emerges from stealth with US$900,000 pre-seed funding

GURGAON, India and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering Analytics platform, Hatica, has emerged from stealth with a $900,000 pre-seed funding, led by Kae Capital and followed by Titan Capital, iSeed Ventures, and angel investor GBS Bindra (CEO of Charmboard). Hatica was founded by former Uber engineers Naomi Chopra and Haritabh Singh, who incubated the idea as part of the Accel Founderstack Program.

Hatica, a SaaS startup based out of San Francisco and Gurgaon, provides a Software Engineering Analytics platform to help boost developer productivity. Hatica equips engineering leaders, managers and software developers with software development dashboards, alongside team productivity and workflow insights, to help them drive team effectiveness, alignment and well-being. Hatica is trusted by customers across US, India and Brazil.

As lockdowns reduced workplace visibility for remote and distributed teams working across a growing stack of developer tools, Hatica's co-founders realized the need for an engineering intelligence platform that could improve visibility and deliver insights to boost developer productivity.

Speaking about Hatica's journey, Naomi Chopra, Founder and CEO of Hatica said, "We began developing Hatica by coordinating remotely to build a platform which helps teams drive engineering excellence with data-driven insights. As we grasped the reality of remote work, we were able to make our platform more robust, driving productivity and well-being of both in-person and remote working paradigms. Currently in beta stage, we are on track to go to market with our platform in Q1 2022."

Gaurav Chaturvedi, Partner at Kae Capital remarked, "Hatica is a powerful platform built by a stellar team that has the potential to disrupt the developer tools market by significantly improving engineering efficiency and optimizing dev workflows. Hatica is operating in a large market addressing a significant pain point for engineering teams and we are looking forward to seeing it grow."

About Hatica:

Hatica is a SaaS startup providing an Engineering Analytics platform to boost developer productivity. For more information, visit https://www.hatica.io/

About Kae Capital:

Kae Capital is a leading early-stage investor focused on tech startups and invests in seed and series A stage. Kae believes in backing stellar teams building for large markets early in their journey. For more information, visit https://kae-capital.com/

Media Contact:

Marketing Team

press@hatica.io

View original content:

SOURCE Hatica