EZGO ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021

CHANGZHOU, China, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) ("EZGO" or "we", "our", or "the Company"), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 ("Fiscal Year 2021").

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights (all results compared to the prior fiscal year unless otherwise noted)

Revenues were $23.4 million , an increase of 53. 7%

Net loss was $3.4 million , compared to net income of $0.3 million , primarily as a result of increased cost of revenues and operating expenses associated with new hires and marketing

Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $4.8 million at September 30, 2021

Management Commentary

Mr. Jianhui Ye, Chief Executive Officer of EZGO, stated, "We are pleased with the progress we have made during Fiscal Year 2021, which was a major turning point in our Company's development. We became a public company following our IPO in the first half of the fiscal year and made great strides with our new business focus—manufacturing and sales of two- and three-wheeled electric vehicles. We reported solid year-over-year top line growth of 53.7% due to the increased sales of our e-bicycles, which we attribute to our ongoing development and launch of high-quality products, all of which was possible with the help of our growing sales and support team. As we have continued to invest in our products and people to support EZGO's long-term growth, our bottom line for Fiscal Year 2021 was impacted. We anticipate that these investments will enable us to realize economies of scale in our business over time."

Mr. Ye concluded, "Demand for our e-bicycles remains strong, and we are working to increase the production capacity at our current facilities to up to 200,000 units of our e-bicycles in the next couple of months. Last November, we were excited to announce the launch of our new EZGO branded products, along with the release of seven new independent innovation models. Of these new models, the four ultra-high-speed electric motorcycles are anticipated to be marketed primarily in American, European and other markets. We believe our commitment to ongoing innovation and quality, as well as our expanded marketing efforts, will lead to increased brand awareness and sales of our e-bicycles in Fiscal Year 2022 and beyond."

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Review

Net Revenues

Net revenues from continuing operations for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, were approximately $23.4 million, a 53.7% increase from approximately $15.2 million for the prior fiscal year. The significant increase in revenues were mainly driven by the increase of sales of e-bicycles, which was a result of reduced unit prices and increased advertising.

The following table identifies revenue from continuing operations and reportable segments for the fiscal years ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:









For the fiscal year ended September 30,



Change





Segment

2021



%



2020



%



Amount



%

Sales of e-bicycles

E-bicycle sales

segment

$ 18,232,537





77.9



$ 11,165,290





73.2



$ 7,067,247





63.3

Sales of batteries and battery packs

Battery cells and

packs segment



4,288,366





18.3





3,148,156





20.7





1,140,210





36.2

Others







901,103





3.8





929,836





6.1





(28,733)





(3.1)

Net revenues





$ 23,422,006





100.0



$ 15,243,282





100.0



$ 8,178,724





53.7



The e-bicycles sales segment mainly engages in offline sales of e-bicycles. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, revenues from sales of e-bicycles were $18.2 million, a 63.3% increase from the prior fiscal year, mainly due to the continued development and launch of new products, rapid growth in the Company's offline e-bicycles sales market, and the mitigated impact of COVID-19 since the second quarter of 2020.

Revenue from battery cells and packs segment for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, were $4.3 million, a 36.2% increase from $3.1 million in the prior fiscal year, as a result of increased demand from long-term customers.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, were $23.0 million, an increase of 68.1% from $13.7 million for the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to increased manufacturing and purchase costs of e-bicycles, increased purchase costs of battery packs, and increased costs associated with sales rebates the Company provided to distributors and wholesalers.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, was $0.4 million, compared to $1.5 million in the prior fiscal year.

Selling and Marketing Expenses

EZGO's selling and marketing expenses primarily consist of salaries and benefits expense, advertising expense, and freight expense. Selling and marketing expenses increased to $1.6 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, from $0.4 million for the prior fiscal year, primarily due to expenses related to the hiring of additional salespersons and marketing costs to promote sales of the Company's e-bicycles during the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased to $2.7 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, from $1.1 million from the prior fiscal year. The increase was mainly due to increased expenses related to operating as a public company, as well as additional consulting, research and development and salary expenses.

Income Tax Benefit (Expense)

Income tax benefit was approximately $0.4 million for the fiscal year ended September 30,2021, compared to income tax expense of approximately $0.1 million for the prior fiscal year. The income tax benefit was recognized due to the net loss recorded for Fiscal Year 2021, which was partially offset by the deferred tax asset valuation allowance.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was $3.4 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $0.3 million for the prior fiscal year. The net loss was primarily a result of the aforementioned increased cost of revenues and increased selling and marketing and general and administrative expenses.

For additional information, please see EZGO's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 27, 2022.

About EZGO Technologies Ltd.

Leveraging an Internet of Things (IoT) product and service platform and three E-bicycle brands, "EZGO", "Dilang" and "Cenbird", EZGO has established a business model centered on the manufacturing and sale of two- and three-wheeled electric vehicles, complemented by the E-bicycle charging pile business. For additional information, please visit EZGO's website at www.ezgotech.com.cn. Investors can visit the "Investor Relations" section of EZGO's website at http://www.ezgotech.com.cn/Investor/index.html.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Chinese Renminbi ("RMB") amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.4854 to US$ 1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2021, as set forth in the H.10 Statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the short-distance transportation solutions market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:

Shawn Wen

Email: ir@ez-go.com.cn

Phone: (+86) 13502829216



Investor Relations:

Carolyne Sohn

The Equity Group Inc.

Email: csohn@equityny.com

Phone: (415) 568-2255

EZGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)



















As of September 30,





2020



2021

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 322,598



$ 4,774,531

Restricted cash



17,932





1,115,354

Short-term investments



2,209,261





2,387,003

Accounts receivable, net



6,325,733





6,847,608

Notes receivable



1,664,310





-

Inventories, net



867,752





924,342

Advances to suppliers, net



2,700,383





7,404,538

Amount due from related parties, current



577,035





3,524,635

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net



881,073





609,602

Current assets of discontinued operation



750,784





91,997

Total current assets



16,316,861





27,679,610

Property, plants and equipment, net



2,369,891





8,746,386

Land use right



-





4,510,849

Amount due from related parties, noncurrent



294,568





310,395

Long-term investments



-





132,621

Deferred tax assets, net



97,324





585,428

Non-current assets of discontinued operation



739,154





46,381

Total assets

$ 19,817,798



$ 42,011,670



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings

$ 299,315



$ 310,395

Accounts payable



298,060





650,693

Accrued expenses and other payables



3,753,817





7,142,630

Advances from customers



154,554





94,899

Income tax payable



292,940





395,483

Amount due to related parties



754,283





71,849

Current liabilities of discontinued operation



1,119,684





809,221

Total current liabilities



6,672,653





9,475,170

Total liabilities



6,672,653





9,475,170



















Commitments and contingencies



-





-



















Equity















Preferred shares



-





-

Ordinary shares (par value of $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and

2021; 7,800,000 and 13,626,602 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 2021,

respectively)



7,800





13,627

Subscription receivable



(7,800)





(7,800)

Receivables from a shareholder



(4,737,521)





(3,152,179)

Additional paid-in capital



12,078,058





32,260,048

Statutory reserve



212,842





233,413

Retained earnings and (deficit)



1,575,630





(1,423,614)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(259,547)





594,507

Total EZGO Technologies Ltd.'s shareholders' equity



8,869,462





28,518,002

Non-controlling interests



4,275,683





4,018,498

Total equity



13,145,145





32,536,500



















Total liabilities and equity

$ 19,817,798



$ 42,011,670



EZGO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)



















For the fiscal years ended September 30,





2020



2021















Net revenues

$ 15,243,282



$ 23,422,006

Cost of revenues



(13,704,248)





(23,039,528)

Gross profit



1,539,034





382,478



















Operating expenses:















Selling and marketing expenses



(385,722)





(1,558,719)

General and administrative expenses



(1,081,346)





(2,701,178)

Total operating expenses



(1,467,068)





(4,259,897)



















Income (loss) from operations



71,966





(3,877,419)



















Other income (expenses):















Interest expense, net



(14,803)





(60,756)

Other income, net



393,198





141,530

Total other income, net



378,395





80,774



















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense



450,361





(3,796,645)

Income tax (expense) benefit



(116,063)





419,405

Net income (loss) from continuing operations



334,298





(3,377,240)

Income (loss) from discontinued operation, net of tax



(57,376)





(36,404)

Net income (loss)



276,922





(3,413,644)



















Net income (loss) from continuing operations



334,298





(3,377,240)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations



129,748





(434,971)

Net income (loss) attributable to EZGO Technologies Ltd.'s shareholders from continuing

operations



204,550





(2,942,269)



















Income (loss) from discontinued operation, net of tax



(57,376)





(36,404)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operation



-





-

Net income (loss) attributable to EZGO Technologies Ltd.'s shareholders from discontinued

operation



(57,376)





(36,404)

Net income (loss) attributable to EZGO Technologies Ltd.'s shareholders

$ 147,174



$ (2,978,673)



















Net income (loss) from continuing operations per ordinary share:















Basic and diluted

$ 0.03



$ (0.27)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operation per ordinary share:















Basic and diluted

$ (0.01)



$ (0.00)

Net income (loss) per ordinary share:















Basic and diluted

$ 0.02



$ (0.27)

Weighted average shares outstanding















Basic and diluted



7,800,000





10,735,606













Income (loss) from continuing operations before non-controlling interests $ 334,298



$ (3,377,240)

Income (loss) from discontinued operation, net of tax

(57,376)





(36,404)

Net income (loss)

276,922





(3,413,644)

















Other comprehensive (loss) income













Foreign currency translation adjustment

438,839





973,379

Unrealized gain on investments in available-for-sale debt investments

-





58,461

Comprehensive income (loss)

715,761





(2,381,804)

Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

171,477





(257,185)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to EZGO Technologies Ltd.'s shareholders $ 544,284



$ (2,124,619)



