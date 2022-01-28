NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement, subject to certain consents, to acquire Trustmarque ("the Company"), a leading provider of IT solutions and services including software and hardware re-sale, from corporate parent Capita plc (LSE:CPI).

One Equity Partners to Acquire Trustmarque, a Leading UK IT Solutions Provider

Headquartered in London, Trustmarque is a specialized hardware and software reseller and provider of managed services in the UK. The Company works with an extensive network of more than 900 partners to find the most relevant and cost-efficient solutions for UK public sector, healthcare and enterprise customers. Trustmarque is one of the most highly accredited partners in the UK to a wide range of leading vendors including Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, Forcepoint, McAfee, Proofpoint, and Sophos.

"Trustmarque is well-positioned to benefit from the growth in cloud-based software sales and the ongoing digitization of the public sector," said Andrew Dunn, Managing Director at OEP. "We are proud to partner with Ben Richardson as CEO and the entire Trustmarque team, and we look forward to leveraging our experience from past investments in IT services businesses to strengthen the Company's capabilities in order to offer customers a wider range of value-added services."

According to Gartner, the overall UK IT market is expected to grow by 7 percent annually from 2020 to 2025 with higher growth in the government, healthcare, and software sub-sectors due to broad market trends such as cloudification, digital workspace and a growing IoT device landscape.

"We are excited to be partnering with OEP to start the next step in Trustmarque's journey," said Ben Richardson, CEO of Trustmarque. "Tapping into OEP's deep experience with IT service investments and other Microsoft and Cisco vendor-centric companies will position us to provide our vendor partners with access to a broader platform of customers and service capabilities than ever before."

OEP has expertise working with its portfolio companies to enhance services-led go-to-market strategy and develop cloud/software asset management capabilities from prior investments including Computer Design & Integration LLC ("CDI"), Crayon, MCL, and Lutech.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt, and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About Trustmarque

Trustmarque forms the technology pillar in Capita's Portfolio division, and provides software and hardware re-sale, IT managed services, IT professional services, unified communications, testing and quality assurance and security penetration testing. The business is a top-tier partner for the foremost technology vendors, including Microsoft and Cisco. Trustmarque delivers integrated services that support UK organizations through every step of the IT investment process, from solution development through technology provision to deployment and on-going support. The business operates across a number of core sectors – healthcare, central and local government, and corporates – and has been helping both public and private sector clients transform, integrate and simplify their technology and IT services in a compliant way for more than 30 years. For more information, go to: www.trustmarque.com

One Equity Partners (PRNewsfoto/One Equity Partners) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE One Equity Partners