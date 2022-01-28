Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2021 Earnings

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: OPY) (the "Company" or "Firm") today reported net income of $62.9 million or $4.99 basic earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with net income of $81.9 million or $6.56 basic earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $365.1 million compared to revenue of $422.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 13.7%. The comparison of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2020 was significantly impacted by a reduction in incentive fee income from alternative investments of $109.4 million. Incentive fee income contributed approximately $53.1 million in net income ($4.25 basic earnings per share) to the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $159.0 million or $12.57 basic net income per share compared with net income of $123.0 million or $9.73 basic net income per share for the year ended December 31, 2020. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $1.4 billion compared to revenue of $1.2 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 16.3%.

Summary Operating Results (Unaudited) ('000s, except per share amounts or otherwise indicated) Firm 4Q-21 4Q-20 FY-21 FY-20 Revenue $ 365,118 $ 422,908 $ 1,394,035 $ 1,198,667 Compensation Expense $ 193,787 $ 244,073 $ 886,840 $ 770,997 Non-compensation Expense $ 79,379 $ 65,040 $ 282,554 $ 258,670 Pre-Tax Income $ 91,952 $ 113,795 $ 224,641 $ 169,000 Income Taxes $ 29,055 $ 31,915 $ 65,677 $ 46,014 Net Income $ 62,897 $ 81,880 $ 158,964 $ 122,986 Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 4.99 $ 6.56 $ 12.57 $ 9.73 Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 4.61 $ 6.17 $ 11.70 $ 9.30 Book Value Per Share $ 65.66 $ 54.93 $ 65.66 $ 54.93 Tangible Book Value Per Share (1) $ 52.11 $ 41.31 $ 52.11 $ 41.31 (1) Represents book value less goodwill and intangible assets divided by number of shares outstanding.

Highlights

Record revenue for the full year 2021

Record pre-tax income and net income for the full year 2021

Record basic and diluted earnings per share for the full year 2021

Record revenue and earnings in Capital Markets segment for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 driven by record investment banking results

Stockholders' equity attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reached a record of $823.8 million as of December 31, 2021

Book value and tangible book value per share reached record levels at December 31, 2021

Client assets under administration and under management were both at record levels at December 31, 2021

Albert G. Lowenthal, Chairman and CEO commented, "The record results for the full year 2021 demonstrate the strength of our franchise and the countercyclical and balanced nature of our businesses. The record results in our Capital Markets business helped offset the significantly lower incentive fees from alternative investments and bank deposit sweep income in Wealth Management. Despite this, the Wealth Management business had record management fees and steady commission revenue contributing to very solid results during the year. I am very pleased with the performance of the Investment Banking division which helped propel the Capital Markets business to record revenue and earnings for the year on very strong equity underwriting and M&A advisory fees. The operating results of Capital Markets were also positively impacted by the establishment of a deferred compensation plan in December 2021. Operating results were negatively impacted by an increase in legal and regulatory costs during the fourth quarter reversing a trend of decreases in those costs over the past several years.

Concerns impacting market sentiment continue to persist around inflation, higher oil prices, and the Federal Reserve's tapering of bond buying. However, the prospects of moderately higher interest rates, a strong economy, and low unemployment, should provide a constructive backdrop for investors. While our comparative operating results for the quarter were significantly impacted by the outsized impact of incentive fees in the fourth quarter of 2020, the overall business performed exceptionally well with record contributions from our Investment Bank and strong results across the board from our other businesses. I am extremely proud of the outstanding performance of our employees during a very difficult period and want to thank them for the fifth consecutive year of increased operating results and the second year in a row of record operating results."

Segment Results (Unaudited) ('000s, except per share amounts or otherwise indicated)

4Q-21 4Q-20 FY-21 FY-20 Private Client Revenue $ 173,310 $ 217,743 $ 665,060 $ 642,083 Pre-Tax Income $ 17,784 $ 39,362 $ 101,146 $ 122,844 Assets Under Administration ($Bn) $ 122.1 $ 104.8 $ 122.1 $ 104.8











Asset Management Revenue $ 27,930 $ 72,851 $ 104,598 $ 130,274 Pre-Tax Income $ 10,270 $ 56,911 $ 35,874 $ 71,625 Asset Under Management ($Bn) $ 46.2 $ 38.8 $ 46.2 $ 38.8









Capital Markets Revenue $ 165,575 $ 131,651 $ 625,704 $ 426,752 Pre-Tax Income $ 96,838 $ 41,894 $ 204,090 $ 83,442

Fourth Quarter Results

Private Client

Private Client reported revenue of $173.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, 20.4% lower compared with a year ago due to a significant decrease in incentive fees from alternative investments. Pre-tax income of $17.8 million in the current quarter resulted in a pre-tax profit margin of 10.3%. Financial advisor headcount declined to 996 at the end of the current quarter compared to 1,002 at the end of fourth quarter of 2020 primarily due to retirements. We are pleased that production levels per financial advisor continues to increase as the Company recruits higher producing financial advisors.

('000s, except otherwise indicated)

4Q-21 4Q-20





Revenue $173,310 $217,743 Commissions $ 55,027 $ 53,383 Advisory Fees $ 90,857 $133,562 Bank Deposit Sweep Income $ 3,928 $ 4,262 Interest $ 7,954 $ 6,393 Other $ 15,544 $ 20,143





Total Expenses $155,526 $178,381 Compensation $120,487 $151,774 Non-compensation $35,039 $ 26,607





Pre-Tax Income $17,784 $39,362





Compensation Ratio 69.5 % 69.7 % Non-compensation Ratio 20.2 % 12.2 % Pre-Tax Margin 10.3 % 18.1 %





Assets Under Administration ($Bn) $ 122.1 $ 104.8 Cash Sweep Balances ($Bn) $ 7.9 $ 7.3

Revenue:

Retail commissions increased 3.1% from a year ago primarily driven by higher client option trading activity

Advisory fees decreased 32.0% due to a significant decrease in incentive fees from alternative investments partially offset by higher management fees from advisory programs during the current year

Bank deposit sweep income decreased $0.3 million or 7.8% from a year ago due to lower short-term interest rates partially offset by higher average cash sweep balances

Interest revenue increased 24.4% from a year ago due to higher average margin balances partially offset by lower short-term interest rates

Other revenue decreased 22.8% compared with a year ago primarily due to lower increases in the cash surrender value of Company-owned life insurance policies when compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses decreased 20.6% compared with a year ago primarily due to decreased payouts associated with the lower incentive fees from alternative investments (referred to above) as well as lower deferred and share-based compensation costs partially offset by higher incentive compensation costs

Non-compensation expenses increased 31.7% compared with a year ago primarily due to an increase in legal reserves

Asset Management

Asset Management reported revenue of $27.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, 61.7% lower compared with a year ago due to a significant decrease in incentive fees from alternative investments. Pre-tax income was $10.3 million, a decrease of 82.0% compared with a year ago.

('000s, except otherwise indicated)

4Q-21 4Q-20





Revenue $ 27,930 $ 72,851 Advisory Fees $ 27,926 $ 70,847 Other $ 4 $ 2,004





Total Expenses $ 17,660 $ 15,940 Compensation $ 8,172 $ 7,104 Non-compensation $ 9,488 $ 8,836





Pre-Tax Income $ 10,270 $ 56,911





Compensation Ratio 29.3 % 9.8 % Non-compensation Ratio 34.0 % 12.1 % Pre-Tax Margin 36.8 % 78.1 %





AUM ($Bn) $ 46.2 $ 38.8

Revenue:

Advisory fee revenue decreased 60.6% due to a significant decrease in incentive fees from alternative investments partially offset by higher management fees from advisory programs during the current quarter

Assets under Management (AUM):

AUM hit a record level of $46.2 billion at December 31, 2021 , which is the basis for advisory fee billings for January 2022

The increase in AUM was comprised of higher asset values of $6.4 billion on existing client holdings and a net contribution of new assets of $1.0 billion

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses were up 15.0% driven primarily by higher incentive compensation costs

Non-compensation expenses were up 7.4% when compared with a year ago primarily due to higher external portfolio management costs which are directly related to the increase in AUM

Capital Markets

Capital Markets reported revenue of $165.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, 25.8% higher compared with a year ago. Pre-tax income was $96.8 million compared with $41.9 million a year ago.

('000s)





4Q-21 4Q-20





Revenue $ 165,575 $ 131,651





Investment Banking $ 112,647 $ 78,048 Advisory Fees $ 56,503 $ 32,749 Equities Underwriting $ 46,434 $ 39,205 Fixed Income Underwriting $ 9,541 $ 5,474 Other $ 169 $ 620





Sales and Trading $ 52,536 $ 52,723 Equities $ 33,728 $ 34,546 Fixed Income $ 18,808 $ 18,177





Other $ 392 $ 880





Total Expenses $ 68,737 $ 89,757 Compensation $ 39,568 $ 67,070 Non-compensation $ 29,169 $ 22,687





Pre-Tax Income $ 96,838 $ 41,894





Compensation Ratio 23.9 % 50.9 % Non-compensation Ratio 17.6 % 17.2 % Pre-Tax Margin 58.5 % 31.8 %

Revenue:

Investment Banking

Advisory fees earned from investment banking activities increased 72.5% compared with a year ago driven by large M&A advisory and placement fees from transactions in the healthcare, technology and financial institution sectors

Equity underwriting fees increased 18.4% compared with a year ago due to continued robust levels of capital issuances in the equity markets

Fixed income underwriting fees were up 74.3% compared with a year ago primarily driven by public finance issuances

Sales and Trading

Equities sales and trading decreased 2.4% compared with a year ago due to decreases in income from international equities and event trading partially offset by increases in agency and convertible bonds

Fixed Income sales and trading increased 3.5% compared to the prior year due to increased income from municipal bonds partially offset by lower client activity as investors contemplated new commitments in a continued low interest rate environment

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses decreased 41.0% compared with the prior year primarily due to the establishment of a deferred compensation plan during the current quarter and the release of incentive compensation reserves accrued during the first three quarters of 2021 which will be accrued over the service period of three years beginning in 2022

Non-compensation expenses increased 28.6% compared with a year ago due to increased costs associated with finalizing a legacy regulatory settlement and higher travel and entertainment expenses as business travel ramped up during the period

Full Year Results

Private Client

Private Client reported revenue of $665.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, 3.6% higher compared with the prior year. Pre-tax income of $101.1 million for the year end December 31, 2021 resulted in a pre-tax profit margin of 15.2%.

('000s)

FY-21 FY-20 Revenue $665,060 $642,083 Commissions $217,724 $209,447 Advisory Fees $346,559 $326,858 Bank Deposit Sweep Income $ 15,557 $ 34,829 Interest $ 29,290 $ 25,148 Other $ 55,930 $ 45,801 Total Expenses $563,914 $519,239 Compensation $446,968 $412,021 Non-compensation $116,946 $107,218 Pre-Tax Income $101,146 $122,844





Compensation Ratio 67.2 % 64.2 % Non-compensation Ratio 17.6 % 16.7 % Pre-Tax Margin 15.2 % 19.1 % Assets Under Administration ($Bn) $ 122.1 $ 104.8 Cash Sweep Balances ($Bn) $ 7.9 $ 7.3

Revenue:

Retail commissions increased 4.0% from the prior year primarily due to increased client activity in mutual funds, options, annuities, and mortgage backed securities partially offset by lower commission income on municipal bonds

Advisory fees increased 6.0% due to increases in management fees from advisory programs partially offset by significantly lower incentive fees from alternative investments

Bank deposit sweep income decreased $19.3 million or 55.3% from the prior year due to lower short-term interest rates partially offset by higher average cash sweep balances

Interest revenue increased 16.5% from the prior year due to higher average margin balances partially offset by lower short-term interest rates

Other revenue increased 22.1% primarily due to increases in selling concessions on equity underwriting transactions and the cash surrender value of Company-owned life insurance policies

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses increased 8.5% from the prior year primarily due to increased production, share-based and incentive compensation costs

Non-compensation expenses increased 9.1% from the prior year primarily due to higher legal costs

Asset Management

Asset Management reported revenue of $104.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, 19.7% lower compared with the prior year due to a significant decrease in incentive fees from alternative investments. Pre-tax income was $35.9 million, a decrease of 49.9% compared with the prior year.

('000s)

FY-21 FY-20





Revenue $ 104,598 $ 130,274 Advisory Fees $ 104,584 $ 128,258 Other $ 14 $ 2,016





Total Expenses $ 68,724 $ 58,649 Compensation $ 27,811 $ 25,128 Non-compensation $ 40,913 $ 33,521





Pre-Tax Income $ 35,874 $ 71,625





Compensation Ratio 26.6 % 19.3 % Non-compensation Ratio 39.1 % 25.7 % Pre-Tax Margin 34.3 % 55.0 %





AUM ($Bn) $ 46.2 $ 38.8

Revenue:

Advisory fee revenue decreased 18.5% from the prior year due to significantly lower incentive fees from alternative investments partially offset by higher management fees from advisory programs

Assets under Management (AUM):

AUM hit a record level of $46.2 billion at December 31, 2021 , which is the basis for advisory fee billings for January 2022

The increase in AUM was comprised of higher asset values of $6.4 billion on existing client holdings and a net contribution of assets of $1.0 billion

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses were up 10.7% when compared to the prior year driven primarily by higher incentive compensation costs

Non-compensation expenses were up 22.1% when compared to the prior year primarily due to higher external portfolio management costs which are directly related to the increase in AUM

Capital Markets

Capital Markets reported revenue of $625.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, 46.6% higher compared with the prior year. Pre-Tax income was $204.1 million compared with $83.4 million for the prior year.

('000s)





FY-21 FY-20





Revenue $ 625,704 $ 426,752





Investment Banking $ 410,539 $ 206,098 Advisory Fees $ 194,753 $ 80,534 Equities Underwriting $ 186,736 $ 103,276 Fixed Income Underwriting $ 27,004 $ 20,394 Other $ 2,046 $ 1,894





Sales and Trading $ 213,491 $ 217,711 Equities $ 138,363 $ 130,668 Fixed Income $ 75,128 $ 87,043





Other $ 1,674 $ 2,943





Total Expenses $ 421,614 $ 343,310 Compensation $ 318,850 $ 251,697 Non-compensation $ 102,764 $ 91,613





Pre-Tax Income $ 204,090 $ 83,442





Compensation Ratio 51.0% 59.0% Non-compensation Ratio 16.4% 21.5% Pre-Tax Margin 32.6% 19.6%

Revenue:

Investment Banking

Advisory fees earned from investment banking activities increased 141.8% compared with the prior year driven by increased M&A activity and fees associated with a significant number of capital raising transactions (PIPES) in the healthcare and technology sectors completed during the year

Equities underwriting fees increased 80.8% compared with the prior year due to significantly higher levels of capital issuances in the equity markets particularly in healthcare and technology sectors

Fixed income underwriting fees were up 32.4% compared with the prior year primarily driven by public finance issuances during the year

Sales and Trading

Equities sales and trading increased 5.9% compared with the prior year due to higher income from institutional agency and convertible bonds

Fixed Income sales and trading decreased 13.7% compared with the prior year driven by lower income from investment grade, high yield, emerging markets, and municipal bonds partially offset by higher income from corporate and convertible bonds

Total Expenses:

Compensation expenses increased 26.7% compared with the prior year primarily due to increased incentive compensation costs during the year tied to significant increases in revenue

Non-compensation expenses were 12.2% higher compared with the prior year due to increased legal, underwriting, travel and entertainment, and conference costs partially offset by reduced interest costs

Other Matters

(In millions, except percentages, number of shares and per share

amounts)

FY-21 FY-20 Capital



Senior Secured Notes $ 124.1 $ 123.8 Shareholders' Equity $ 823.8 $ 685.6 Regulatory Net Capital (1) $ 422.8 $ 274.5 Regulatory Excess Net Capital (1) $ 388.0 $ 250.1





Common Stock Repurchases



Repurchases $ 7.7 $ 15.0 Number of Shares 177,192 718,522 Average Price $ 43.67 $ 20.94





Period End Shares 12,546,701 12,481,443 Effective Tax Rate 29.2 % 27.2 %





(1) Attributable to Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. broker-dealer

Stockholders' equity attributable to Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reached a record high of $823.8 million at December 31, 2021

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company sponsored a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), OPY Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ GM: "OHAA"), which completed an initial public offering on October 26, 2021 . Redeemable noncontrolling interests of $127.8 million associated with the publicly held OHAA Class A Shares are recorded on the Company's consolidated statement of financial condition at December 31, 2021 at redemption value and classified as temporary equity

The Board of Directors announced a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.15 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 payable on February 25, 2022 to holders of Class A non-voting and Class B voting common stock of record on February 11, 2022

The Company paid a special dividend of $1.00 per share to holders of Class A non-voting and Class B voting common stock on December 31, 2021 totaling $12.6 million

Level 3 assets, comprised of auction rate securities, were $31.8 million as of December 31, 2021

Compensation expense as a percentage of revenue was lower at 63.6% during the current year versus 64.3% last year

The effective tax rate for the current year was 29.2% compared with 27.2% for the prior year. The higher tax rate in the current year was primarily due to an increase in apportionment factors in state and local jurisdictions with higher statutory tax rates.

Coronavirus Pandemic ("COVID-19")

The Company continues to monitor the effects of the pandemic both on a national level as well as regionally and locally and is responding accordingly. In addition, we continue to provide frequent communications to clients, employees, and regulators regarding the impact of COVID-19 on our business. We have adopted enhanced cleaning practices and other health protocols in our offices, taken measures to significantly restrict non-essential business travel and have practices in place to mandate that employees who may have been exposed to COVID-19, or show any relevant symptoms, self-quarantine. In early March 2020, the Company executed on its Business Continuity Plan whereby the vast majority of our employees began to work remotely with only "essential" employees reporting to our offices. We accomplished this by significantly expanding the use of technology infrastructure that facilitates remote operations. Our ability to avoid significant business disruptions is reliant on the continued ability to have the vast majority of employees work remotely. To date, there have been no significant disruptions to our business or control processes as a result of this dispersion of employees. Given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases related to the omicron variant, many employees from our home office and branch locations are working remotely while employees from select groups are working from office locations given the nature of their responsibilities. We anticipate employees returning to offices once the risks associated with the omicron variant subside while maintaining flexible work arrangements.

Company Information

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, is a leading middle market investment bank and full service broker-dealer that is engaged in a broad range of activities in the financial services industry, including retail securities brokerage, institutional sales and trading, investment banking (corporate and public finance), equity and fixed income research, market-making, trust services, and investment advisory and asset management services. With roots tracing back to 1881, the Company is headquartered in New York and has 93 retail branch offices in the United States and institutional businesses located in London, Tel Aviv, and Hong Kong.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" relating to anticipated future performance including the projected impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial performance, and operating results. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to vary from the forward-looking statements: the severity and duration of COVID-19; COVID-19's impact on the U.S. and global economies; and Federal, state and local governmental responses to COVID-19. For a discussion of the factors that could cause future performance to be different than anticipated, reference is made to Factors Affecting "Forward-Looking Statements" and Part 1A – Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) ('000s, except number of shares and per share amounts)









































For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,



2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change REVENUE























Commissions $ 101,076

$ 97,971

3.2

$ 401,607

$ 395,097

1.6

Advisory fees 118,798

204,521

(41.9)

451,197

455,261

(0.9)

Investment banking 117,563

84,139

39.7

433,707

222,298

95.1

Bank deposit sweep income 3,928

4,262

(7.8)

15,557

34,829

(55.3)

Interest 9,567

8,827

8.4

36,482

33,477

9.0

Principal transactions, net 4,483

8,975

(50.1)

26,147

27,874

(6.2)

Other 9,703

14,213

(31.7)

29,338

29,831

(1.7)

Total revenue 365,118

422,908

(13.7)

1,394,035

1,198,667

16.3 EXPENSES























Compensation and related expenses 193,787

244,073

(20.6)

886,840

770,997

15.0

Communications and technology 21,023

21,443

(2.0)

80,520

82,132

(2.0)

Occupancy and equipment costs 14,698

15,741

(6.6)

60,069

62,352

(3.7)

Clearing and exchange fees 5,639

4,917

14.7

22,306

22,978

(2.9)

Interest 2,292

2,779

(17.5)

9,855

15,680

(37.1)

Other 35,727

20,160

77.2

109,804

75,528

45.4

Total expenses 273,166

309,113

(11.6)

1,169,394

1,029,667

13.6 Pre-tax income 91,952

113,795

(19.2)

224,641

169,000

32.9 Income taxes 29,055

31,915

(9.0)

65,677

46,014

42.7 Net Income $ 62,897

$ 81,880

(23.2)

$ 158,964

$ 122,986

29.3

























Earnings per share





















Basic $ 4.99

$ 6.56

(23.9)

$ 12.57

$ 9.73

29.2 Diluted $ 4.61

$ 6.17

(25.3)

$ 11.70

$ 9.30

25.8

























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

















Basic 12,609,654

12,483,038

1.0

12,642,306

12,642,576

—

Diluted 13,640,402

13,263,754

2.8

13,582,828

13,217,335

2.8

