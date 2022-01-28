SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AVIR

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Atea" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AVIR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Atea and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 19, 2021, Atea issued a press release "report[ing] that the global Phase 2 MOONSONG trial evaluating AT-527 in the outpatient setting did not meet the primary endpoint of reduction from baseline in the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 compared to placebo in the overall study population, of which approximately two thirds of patients were low-risk with mild symptoms." Accordingly, Atea stated that it was "assessing potential modifications to the global Phase 3 MORNINGSKY trial including the trial's primary endpoint and patient population." On this news, Atea's stock price fell $26.80 per share, or 65.98%, to close at $13.82 per share on October 19, 2021. Then, on January 6, 2022, Morgan Stanley lowered its recommendation for Atea stock to Underweight from Equal-Weight, citing a lackluster market potential for AT-527 and opining that the product candidate "has missed the critical window to achieve a major bolus of COVID sales."

On this news, Atea's stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 6.51%, to close at $7.76 per share on January 6, 2022.

