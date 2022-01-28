Valiant Sells Out Debut NFT Launch in Less than 24 Hours

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Entertainment, the 3rd largest shared comic universe alongside Marvel and DC, has sold out their debut NFT launch during the exclusive presale. Overwhelming support from fans and the NFT-community has propelled the Valiant project to A-list status.

Launching at a premium price of .3 ETH which includes six season one NFT character drops that will culminate in a revolutionary play-to-earn game, this project takes fans through a voyage into the Valiant Universe.

This incredible journey started with a desire from both fans and creators alike to connect through a creative project that fulfilled Valiant's vision for community involvement in the universe. The resounding success and feedback of this innovative community-first project reflects the direction this industry is taking and Valiant's position in it.

For the full story, contact Nic Osborn at nico@valiantentertainment.com

Discord: Discord.ValiantEntertainment.com

Website: NFT.ValiantEntertainment.com

