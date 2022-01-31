Bow Wave LLC Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Accreditation

LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow Wave LLC (https://www.bowwavellc.com), a leading provider in services for mission critical fields to support National Security, announces today it has received ISO 9001:2015 certification. This achievement recognizes Bow Wave's commitment to quality and continuous improvement through an effective quality management system.

"Receiving this accreditation is a major milestone for Bow Wave," says Joshua Skule, President and Co-Founder of Bow Wave LLC. "ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates Bow Wave's commitment to high standards in how we operate and support the needs of our employees, partners, and clients."

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management certification used to distinguish businesses that have been tested and audited to meet defined standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). Certification demonstrates the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

About Bow Wave LLC

Bow Wave LLC is a provider in subject matter expertise and professional technology services for a variety of mission critical fields to support National Security. Our experts in cybersecurity, counterintelligence, data science and transformative services provide innovative and proven hi-tech solutions. Bow Wave professionals mitigate risk and enhance resilience in today's dynamic environment.

