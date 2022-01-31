Dr. Steven Gundry's Gundry MD MCT Wellness Celebrates 100+ Positive Customer Reviews

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MD's MCT Wellness now has over 100 positive customer reviews. Designed by Dr. Steven Gundry, medical researcher and world-renowned heart surgeon, this wellness supplement formula is made with MCT Oil and powerful nutrients to support a healthy diet. MCT oil is a short chain fatty acid that behaves completely differently than other fats. Instead of being burned for energy, it directly goes to the liver where it is changed directly into ketones, which stimulates mitochondrial and brain health. Containing high-quality, natural ingredients, MCT Wellness supports ketone levels by boosting them in your body to help with weight management .†*

Gundry MD MCT Wellness is a revolutionary formula that combines caprylic acid with key nutrients that help magnify the benefits of MCT. This powerful dietary supplement contains a potent blend of caprylic acid and bioflavonoids. Caprylic acid is one of the most powerful medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) and when combined with bioflavonoids you can experience a boost of energy, a sharp mind, and a healthy, radiant complexion. Packed with C8 MCT and polyphenols, MCT Wellness supports cognitive health and the production of ketones for more energy. Regardless of your age, the saturated fats in MCT Wellness helps "ramp up" your metabolism while promoting a healthy life.†*

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Supplement Key Ingredients†*

C8 MCT Oil and Acacia Fiber : Supports your body's ketone levels.

Bioflavonoids (Grape Seed Extract, Red Currant , Black Currant): Enhances production of nitric oxide in your system, which can allow the ketones to travel through your body at light speed.

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Customer Reviews

"Helps improve my alertness, energy and focus. Can always feel the difference when I use it"* - Dirk H

"Aging is a hard reality to accept. Feeling mentally "dull" is even worse. Wellness helps me feel better because I have a bit more spring in my step and clarity of thought without the edgy shaky feeling one gets from caffeine or drinks with high levels of vitamin B's. It is a good part of my morning routine and waking up to the world."* - Debbie H

"I have been using MCT Wellness for about a month now. I drink one serving in the afternoon to boost my energy. I noticed a difference in my energy level in a short period of time. This product tastes great and does not have any aftertaste. I would definitely recommend this product to anyone who is looking to increase their energy"* - Jeff

Usage and Availability of Gundry MD MCT Wellness

The suggested use of MCT Wellness is to add 1 scoop (7.8 g) per day with 10 ounces of water. The delicious powder can also be added to other beverages of your choice such as nut milks, coffee, tea, etc. With an easily digestible formula, you are able to take it with or without a meal. A special informational video about Gundry MD MCT Wellness can be found on the Gundry MD Youtube Page .

MCT Wellness can be purchased on the GundryMD site for a first-time customer price of $49.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day money-back guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health-booster. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3 , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD Products come with a 90-day money back guarantee if you are not satisfied.

For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons and, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20+ years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free eating protocol. Dr Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code will be released on March 8, 2022, and available for pre-order. For more information, visit @drstevengundry on Instagram and www.drgundry.com .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

