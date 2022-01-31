LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air conditioning technologies leader LG Electronics USA is showcasing its robust 2022 lineup of commercial, light commercial and residential HVAC solutions – including industry-leading Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) technology, the latest energy efficient heat pump options, indoor air quality solutions and flexible building automation and connectivity products – this week at the 2022 AHR Expo® in Las Vegas.

LG ELECTRONICS RETURNS TO AHR EXPO WITH DEBUT OF 2022 HVAC PORTFOLIO. (PRNewswire)

One of the key highlights is the official debut of LG's Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller (ISHPC). Bringing innovation to the air-cooled chiller category, the LG ISHPC utilizes inverter technology to provide hot and cold water for both comfort and process applications, delivering powerful performance without sacrificing quieter operation, flexibility or energy efficiency. By marrying key design attributes of VRF technology with chilled water production, LG is raising the bar for air-cooled chillers with a robust set of high-performance features, providing engineers with a flexible, cost-effective and properly sized solution for air-source heat pump heating and cooling. In tandem with the market's growing trend towards electrification, the high heating, low ambient performance of the new LG ISHPC is a viable engineering solution that meets hot water heating needs and supports a carbon reducing strategy.

"After many months, we're excited to join the industry in returning to AHR Expo – both in-person and virtually," said Steve Scarbrough, senior vice president, Air Conditioning Technologies, LG Electronics USA. "We're looking forward to sharing LG's latest offerings and product innovations in air quality, electrification and smart connectivity as we exhibit our most innovative lineup of industry-leading tools for commercial and residential applications in 2022 and beyond."

Attendees of the world's largest industry trade show for HVAC engineers, contractors, distributors and other trade professionals visiting LG's booth #N7906 can interact with the latest LG air conditioning technologies and award-winning products and controls.

In addition to the LG Inverter Scroll Heat Pump Chiller, AHR attendees can see the following solutions:

LG Split Compact Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS)

LG Split Compact DOAS features a main coil and hot gas reheat coil and dehumidifies, cools or heats outdoor air needed to ventilate an occupied space, particularly for retrofit applications with limited ceiling, pipe or ductwork space. Part of LG's family of DOAS systems, the Split Compact DOAS features a factory-installed heat recovery section, built-in graphics in the DOAS controller and optional AC Smart® touchscreen controller. The integration of the DOAS controls with the LG VRF system provides for more efficient day-to-day monitoring and control by facilities managers.

LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater

LG's Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater provides energy efficiency benefits when compared to electric resistance or gas water heaters. Ideal for residential applications, the LG Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater delivers hot water with an ENERGY STAR® certified efficiency of 3.75 UEF. The Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater features an LG inverter compressor, quieter operation at 42 dB(A) and Wi-Fi capability for remote management using the LG ThinQ® phone app.

LG Multi F MAX LGRED° Heat Pump

An ENERGY STAR certified multi-zone heat pump system (36K, 42K and 48K units) with single outdoor unit that can connect up to eight indoor units, the LG Multi F MAX with LGRED° heating technology provides continuous heating down to -13°F and 100 percent of rated capacity at 5°F. Ideal for residential and light commercial applications, Multi F Max with LGRED° is designed to allow individual indoor units to be placed in respective rooms, enhancing space comfort by enabling individual temperature settings, while avoiding over-cooling and/or heating and thus minimizing uncomfortable temperature swings.

LG MultiSITE VM3 Controller

The MultiSITE VM3 offers central control of LG's innovative VRF technology and non-VRF building systems. Powered by the industry leading Niagara Framework®1, the VM3 offers a HTML5 web-based graphical user interface that can easily be customized to address building or customer requirements. The LG MultiSITE VM3 is scalable and IoT ready.

LG ThinQ® App

The LG ThinQ App allows remote control of LG HVAC equipment, along with other LG home appliances. ThinQ features include voice-activated commands, the ability to authorize remote access for technicians and schedule comfort conditions on an individual room basis. With Smart Diagnosis,™ users can ask system experts questions directly to enhance proper system performance and maintenance.

For more information on LG products featured at the 2022 AHR Expo, visit LG Electronics booth #N7906. Additional information on the complete portfolio of LG's air conditioning systems can be found at lghvac.com.

About LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies

LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company's industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest lifecycle costs compared to other systems on the market today. Seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $63 billion global technology land manufacturing. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

LG Electronics logo. (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA