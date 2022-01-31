Pacsun Unleashes Pac Mall Rats, First Unique NFT Series

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun has continued to evolve with its core consumer and youth community by being forward thinking and remaining at the forefront of innovation, both in the physical and digital worlds. Today, Pacsun's presence in the Metaverse expanded further as the retailer started to roll out its very own series of unique NFTs called Pac Mall Rats. The development of Pac Mall Rats comes on the heels of the brand's first-ever NFT, which debuted in November 2021 and was designed around its iconic wave logo.

DTLA Pac Mall Rat 1233 (Top), Santa Monica Pac Mall Rat 994 (Bottom Left), Brea Pac Mall Rat 4 (Bottom Right) (PRNewswire)

The Pacsun Wave NFT sold above the asking price, and 100% of proceeds were donated to the Fashion Scholarship Fund, an organization close to the PacFamily.

"Being our first NFT, any bid over asking price is a success to us as it shows that there is interest around Pacsun in the NFT world," said Brie Olson, President at Pacsun, "Considering the great response from our community, we realized, like with many of our digital touchpoints, that NFTs are another gateway to speak to our consumer, and we are thrilled to show them our progression in the space with our Pac Mall Rats series."

Pacsun unveiled three Pac Mall Rats initially, representing Los Angeles Pacsun retail locations in Santa Monica, Brea and DTLA. Over time, 300 unique Pac Mall Rats will eventually be released to correspond with all of Pacsun Mall presence and stand-alone retail locations. Each Pac Mall Rat character is also carefully designed by Pacsun's in-house team and created as a full body look to allow Pacsun to showcase accessories, footwear, tops and bottoms, for a comprehensive look that enables the brand to highlight styles from current campaigns and product initiatives.

"We understand that the virtual world holds equal weight for our Pacsun community as the physical world, and Pac Mall Rats is truly a hybrid between the two," add Olson, "Our Pac Mall Rats series truly embodies the persona of Pacsun Kids who love the mall space and are heavily influenced by the Metaverse."

The current collection of Pac Mall Rats is available for auction now on Open Sea, the same marketplace Pacsun used for The Pacsun Wave NFT. Starting at $200, the auction window will go until February 7th, 2022. With each purchase, buyers will receive a physical item of clothing depicting the selected Pac Mall Rat, giving consumers a virtual and physical copy. To learn more, visit http://www.pacsun.com/nft.

