Sam's Club Releases Ad and VIP Experiences Ahead of Big Game

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam's Club, which is making its ad debut during football's biggest game of the year, pre-released its :30 second spot today and revealed more details about its plans to engage viewers throughout the Big Game.

"There's incredible excitement around the game, and we wanted to look for ways to reach fans – both current Sam's Club members and potential new members," said Tony Rogers, Chief Member Officer, Sam's Club, "Our social strategy gives us the space to do that, while also spotlighting some of our incredible merchandise and experiences members can access every day with a Sam's Club membership."

Starring actor, comedian, and entrepreneur Kevin Hart, the "Like a VIP" spot highlights the warehouse retailer's Scan & Go™ app feature that allows its members to bypass the traditional checkout line while shopping in club. The ad follows Hart shopping like a VIP, unaware that the feature is available to everyone. The :30 second commercial will air at the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter.

Sam's Club will carry the VIP theme into the Big Game by giving fans a chance to score like a VIP on a Sam's Club membership and prize packages.

VIP Yard Line Savings

Sam's Club is having fun with its ad placement during the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. Whatever yard line the ball is spotted on at the time the ad airs will be the price new members can pay for a special, limited-time offer for an annual Club membership, so fans should tune in to see what the discount will be. The special Club Membership price will be redeemable in club only through February 17, 2022 with a minimum price of $1 and a maximum price of $45.*

Score Like a VIP

Sam's Club is also giving fans a chance to win one of four incredible VIP Prize Packages, including a $25,000 shopping spree at Sam's Club; a luxury vehicle via the Sam's Club Auto Buying Program powered by TrueCar; fuel for 50 years** at Sam's Club's Fuel Stations; and a $50,000 VIP trip – check out Sam's Club Travel and Entertainment Services. Each VIP prize package is accompanied by a Plus membership to Sam's Club for 50 years.

To enter to win the sweepstakes, fans can tweet #SamsClubVIP and #sweepstakes on Twitter or add a comment using #SamsClubVIP and #sweepstakes on @SamsClub's Instagram post beginning February 13 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern. Sam's Club plans to announce the winners on social media throughout the Big Game.

SCORE LIKE A VIP ABBREVIATED RULES: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., excluding AK, age 18+ (19+ in AL/NE, 21+ in MS). Starts 6:30 pm ET 2/13/2022; ends 15 minutes after Sponsor's final Tweet/Instagram post is posted on 2/13/22. Total approximate retail value of all prizes to be awarded: $245,000. See Official Rules at samsclub.com/VIP for full details. Void outside the 50 US/DC, in AK, & where prohibited.

The ad was created by Sam's Club's creative agency VMLY&R in partnership with Hart and Laugh Out Loud. Multimedia assets, including the ad and teaser and creative credits, are available in the Sam's Club Newsroom.

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at samsclub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

About VMLY&R

VMLY&R is a global brand and customer experience agency that harnesses creativity, technology, and culture to create connected brands. Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Marketing Agencies for five consecutive years, VMLY&R is made up of more than 12,000 employees worldwide with principal offices in Kansas City, New York, Detroit, London, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore and Sydney. The agency is behind award-winning campaigns for blue chip client partners including Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, Dell, Ford, Intel, New Balance, Pfizer, Sam's Club and Wendy's. For more information, visit www.vmlyr.com . VMLY&R is a WPP company (NYSE: WPP).

About Laugh Out Loud

Laugh Out Loud is a comedy brand and multi-platform entertainment company dedicated to keeping the world laughing together. Founded by comedian, actor, and producer Kevin Hart, LOL delivers the best in comedic content and experiences across its multiple divisions—LOL Audio, LOL Network, LOL Studios, and LOLX. From stand-up legends to the next generation of comedic talent, LOL curates comedy's boldest voices to produce original scripted and unscripted series, stand-up specials, radio shows and podcasts, live broadcasts, experiential activations, and more. LOL content is distributed to a diverse, global audience of more than 100 million fans across the LOL OTT Network of FAST Channel partners including Pluto, Peacock, Tubi, Roku, Xumo, Redbox, and more. LOL Audio has access to an additional 100 million listeners via partnerships with SiriusXM, Stitcher, and Pandora. Known for content such as Cold As Balls, What the Fit, Comedy in Color, Die Hart, and more, the company has amassed more than 1 billion video views across its digital platforms, and has worked with brand partners such as AT&T, Headspace, Lyft, Old Spice, P&G, Viacom, and more. Find us online at www.laughoutloud.com or on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and Snapchat via @lolnetwork.

*Plus applicable taxes. Offer expires February 17, 2022 and may only be redeemed at Sam's Club locations; may not be redeemed online. Limit one (1) special priced membership per person. New [individual] Club memberships only; Plus memberships excluded. Not valid on renewals or with any other offers or discounts. Must be age 18+; membership is subject to qualifications. Membership cards are non-transferable and are valid at all Sam's Club locations nationwide. Walmart® and Sam's Club associates are not eligible for this offer. Primary memberships are valid for one year from date of issue. Visit SamsClub.com/Privacy to view our privacy policy. Void where prohibited. Auto-Renew: By accepting this offer, you agree to the terms and authorize annual recurring charges to any card on file for your Sam's Club membership fee and any add-on memberships, as well as any applicable taxes at then-current rate for your membership level every year until you cancel. For terms or to turn off auto-renew at any time, visit any club location, call 888-746-7726 or sign in to SamsClub.com and go to Auto-renew settings in Your account. Subject to complete terms. This offer is limited and may be terminated or changed at any time.

**50 years of fuel assumes cost of 600/gallons a year at $3/gallon.

