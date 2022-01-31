Sony Music Publishing Launches Songwriter Assistance

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Publishing today announced Songwriter Assistance, a new program which will provide its global roster of songwriters and composers with access to free, confidential counseling services and wellness resources.

Starting February 1, Songwriter Assistance will offer 24/7 counseling support via global hotlines, as well as ongoing counseling services for emotional health matters such as stress, anxiety, depression, and family/relationship challenges.

In a letter to songwriters and composers announcing the program, Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO, Sony Music Publishing said, "We are committed to providing you with services that matter. The importance of wellness cannot be overstated, and with Songwriter Assistance, we look forward to offering a whole new level of care and support."

Amy Cranford, Senior Vice President, Publishing Administration, Sony Music Publishing said, "We are passionate about taking care of Sony Music Publishing's songwriters and composers and providing them with the best level of support. As we continue to expand our services with Songwriters Forward, we are proud to implement SMP's Songwriter Assistance initiative."

With Songwriter Assistance, Sony Music Publishing songwriters will also have unlimited access to customized resources for tackling daily responsibilities such as researching childcare and eldercare options, navigating life transitions, co-parenting, budgeting for major life events, and more.

Songwriter Assistance expands upon Sony Music Publishing's Songwriter Forward Legacy Unrecouped Balance Program, established last year to create new earnings opportunities for legacy songwriters. It is also a continuation of the company's efforts to break the stigma around mental health and wellness with its 'Soundtrack of Mental Health' program, launched alongside Silence the Shame last year.

Sony Music Publishing songwriters and composers can access and learn more about Songwriter Assistance by visiting SMP's website and by emailing SMPSongwriters@CCAinc.com.

