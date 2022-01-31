Wisconsin Students to Hear from NASA Astronauts Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Wisconsin will have an opportunity this week to hear from NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 10:20 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 3, on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA astronauts Kayla Barron and Thomas Marshburn will answer prerecorded video questions submitted by K-12 students from the Random Lake school district. The downlink is part of a larger unit of study on water in the school district, and it will be accessible to the entire community through a partnership with the local library.

The event will be virtual. Media interested in covering the event should contact Hayley Vandenbush from the Random Lake school district at: 920-539-2504 or hvandenbush@rladvantage.org.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

For more than 21 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked aboard the space station, testing technologies, performing science, and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through Artemis, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon to prepare for human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

