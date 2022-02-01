ADVALight Introduces Gold Standard Laser Technology To Dallas, Texas

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADVALight, the globally renowned company behind one of the most sophisticated dermatology lasers in the world, the ADVATx, is proud to announce their partnership with Dr. Ben Tittle of Plastic Surgery of Texas, thus expanding their network of MDs and aesthetician partners using what has become the gold standard of simple to use, no downtime, non-ablative laser treatments.

According to Travis Mahan, President of ADVALight, "Dr. Tittle is an award winning Plastic Surgeon and nationally renowned for incorporating some of the most cutting edge non-invasive treatments into his practice. We are thrilled that he has partnered with us and eager to see the impressive results his practice will achieve with the ADVATx as he helps his patients solve their skin-related issues."

ADVATx from ADVALight combines the industry standard wavelength for eliminating vascular abnormalities with the new gold standard for non-ablative resurfacing to allow providers to treat 25 FDA/CE cleared indications ranging from vascular abnormalities to acne, wrinkle reduction, and warts.

According to Dr. Tittle, "The clinical results after ADVATx treatments with no downtime are so significant that it truly is a notable advancement in non-invasive, non-ablative treatment for a broad spectrum of concerns. We are thrilled to be integrating ADVATx into our existing offerings to treat scars, hyperpigmentation, and redness more effectively in our practice."

Two of the more popular treatment options possible with the ADVATx include:

ADVA Bright: A combination of high powered yellow and infrared laser energy that improves skin tone, texture and overall dermal health by targeting the vascular components of melasma, dyschromia, sun damage and unwanted pigment while simultaneously reducing wrinkles, limiting oil production and shrinking pore size. This treatment will ensure that you'll leave the clinic with a youthful glow to your skin.

ADVA Clear: Combining pure yellow and high powered infrared laser energy this treatment eliminates rosacea, acne, acne scars and undesired vascular abnormalities such as telangiectasia, hemangiomas and venous lakes, restoring your skin to a more youthful and healthy state.

Dr. Tittle is the first provider to offer ADVATx treatments in the Dallas area and treatments are now available at Plastic Surgery of Texas as of 01/09/2022.

