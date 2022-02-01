GroupM Appoints Kaya Heitman as Executive Director of Marketing Communications, North America

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupM, WPP's media investment group, announced today that Kaya Heitman has been promoted to Executive Director of Marketing Communications, North America.

GroupM (PRNewsFoto/GroupM) (PRNewswire)

Heitman joins from GroupM agency, Wavemaker, bringing her extensive digital background and marketing communications experience to GroupM. In her new role, she will lead and execute dynamic internal and external communication and marketing initiatives that will further champion GroupM's growth in North America while fostering collaboration to develop new and innovative business opportunities through GroupM's award-winning agencies (Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence, and m/SIX).

In her new role, Heitman will report to Colan McGeehan, the North America Chief Marketing & Business Officer. She will also work alongside Maya Hart and Anne Ng, GroupM's Directors of Marketing and Communications in EMEA and APAC, respectively, to drive a globally unified approach to marketing and communications initiatives for GroupM.

"Now more than ever, embracing innovative ways of thinking when it comes to marketing and communications is not a separate part of the business operation, but the fundamental and transformative aspect of the business and its interactions with clients," said Colan McGeehan. "Kaya's appointment is first and foremost in recognition of the strong results she has driven for Wavemaker. Since I joined the group, I've come to know Kaya as an exceptionally experienced communications professional with that all-important fearless attitude that creates results. Her unique set of skills will enrich our storytelling and initiatives within GroupM and for our clients. I'm delighted to welcome her to the team."

Under her leadership at Wavemaker as Managing Partner, Head of Marketing & Communications, U.S., the agency was recognized by MediaPost as 2021 Media Agency of the Year, honored by Adweek as 2020 U.S. Media Agency of the Year, successfully launched its new "positive provocation" positioning in the U.S., and became the home for new economy brands looking to be positively provoked in the service of growth. Recently, Wavemaker has won a slew of 'new economy' clients, including Bumble, Coinbase, Zwift, DiDi, Flixmobility, and Tik Tok, establishing the agency as the right choice for brands on a strong growth trajectory.

"I'm proud of the growth of Wavemaker, as its provocative planning approaches, exciting marketing intelligence and science innovation, and proven success with new economy clients have made it a formidable option for brands seeking a new home," said Heitman. "As I transition within the organization, I am excited to join an amazing team and showcase GroupM's role in making advertising work better for people."

Before Wavemaker, Heitman held positions at Horizon Media, Daddi Brand Communications, and DDB Group, specializing in communications, strategy, digital marketing, and global programs.

About GroupM

GroupM is the world's leading media investment company responsible for more than $50B in annual media investment through agencies Mindshare, MediaCom, Wavemaker, Essence, and m/SIX, as well as the outcomes-driven programmatic audience company, Xaxis. GroupM's portfolio includes Data & Technology (Choreograph), Investment, and Services, all united in the vision to shape the next era of media where advertising works better for people. By leveraging all the benefits of scale, the company innovates, differentiates, and generates sustained value for our clients wherever they do business. Discover more about GroupM at www.groupm.com.

About Wavemaker

We believe there always is a better way to grow. We positively provoke growth for our clients by reshaping consumer decision-making and experiences through media, content, and technology. The Wavemaker way is globally consistent. Fueled by the world's most powerful consumer data, we understand where and how marketing can intervene decisively to help brands win more sales. Our 7,200 people across 90 markets have the deep knowledge, confidence, and courage to provoke growth for some of the world's leading brands and businesses.

We are a part of GroupM, WPP's global media investment management company. Discover more on wavemakerglobal.com, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Lauren.Slinger@groupm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GroupM