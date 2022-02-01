Kulicke & Soffa Expands Thermal Compression Bonding Capabilities to Accelerate Innovation in the Integration of Semiconductor and Silicon Photonics

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), a global leader in the design and manufacture of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly equipment, announced it is expanding its Thermal Compression Bonding (TCB) capabilities to accelerate innovation in the integration of semiconductor and Silicon Photonics.

Multi-Chip integration is a fast-growing assembly trend supporting transistor-level density at the package level for both high-volume semiconductors and also leading-edge assembly. The Company's broad assembly solutions are addressing current needs for Multi-Chip Module (MCM) assembly, System-in-Package (SiP) as well as the emerging market needs for Heterogeneous, or Chiplet, integration and also co-packaged optics. High-Performance Computing (HPC) and data center applications which support artificial intelligence, 5G, autonomous vehicles and wearable technology are demanding these emerging package types.

During its first fiscal quarter of 2022, the Company successfully received acceptance and recognized revenue for a high-potential Silicon Photonics application which supports the emerging optical transceiver market. Optical transceivers represent a new market opportunity for K&S and are anticipated to grow at a 50% CAGR through 2025, supporting the growing need for increased global connectivity in data centers and HPC applications.

Kulicke & Soffa's TCB solution utilizes a unique formic acid process, that supports new assembly and packaging requirements for Silicon Photonics, the co-packaging of semiconductors and Silicon Photonics and 2.5D/3D heterogeneous integration.

Chan Pin Chong, Kulicke & Soffa's Executive Vice President of Products & Solutions, said, "A key challenge of multi-chip integration is the trade-off between performance and power consumption which our solutions are well positioned to optimize. We are privileged to be selected as the pioneer solution for co-packaged development utilizing thermal compression bonding, with formic acid, which directly addresses these critical process challenges and is expected to accelerate the adoption of emerging Silicon Photonics applications."

The Company will provide additional details regarding this opportunity during it's upcoming earnings call scheduled for February 3, 2022 at 8am EST.

