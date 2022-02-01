Miso Robotics Opens Series E Funding Round and Announces Seven-for-One Stock Split

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Miso Robotics – the robotics company transforming the restaurant industry with intelligent automation – is opening its Series E funding round after raising more than $50 million through equity crowdfunding in its Series C and D. The company is targeting to raise $40 million this round and plans to use the new capital to more rapidly satisfy the product demand it is facing in the marketplace, as well as grow its workforce, which has more than tripled in size in the past year. It is currently accepting investment reservations in this round while it undergoes the SEC review process.

In response to the traction the company is experiencing in the marketplace and with retail investors, Miso Robotics' Board of Directors has declared a seven-for-one split of its common stock. The conversion price of preferred shares was also adjusted so that each share of preferred stock will now convert to seven shares of common stock. Given the company's current valuation of $500 million, this stock split is an effort to share value and opportunity with an increasingly interested retail investor community.

"We're thrilled to open our Series E round to the crowd after an incredible Series D raise," said Mike Bell, CEO at Miso Robotics. "The significant interest we've seen from individual investors and brand partners is a testament to the pivotal role our technology plays in the restaurant industry. This next round will propel us forward to install in more kitchens and further increase our partners' capabilities and positively impact their bottom line through automation."

Miso Robotics continues to see increased demand for its restaurant back-of-house technology solutions. The company's recent Series C and Series D fundraises were one of the most successful crowdfunding campaigns in history, raising more than $50 million through more than 15,000 new and returning investors.

Miso Robotics is now accepting reservations for its Series E round. To reserve an investment and learn more about the opportunity, please visit: https://invest.misorobotics.com/

About Miso Robotics:

Miso Robotics is revolutionizing commercial foodservice through intelligent automation solutions that solve some of the largest gaps in back-of-house kitchen operations. Ready to make an immediate financial impact on a restaurant's bottom line, Miso's AI-driven platform incorporates robotics, machine learning, computer vision and data analytics to power and develop its breakthrough products, including: Flippy 2, CookRight and Sippy.

With real industry knowledge and learnings accrued through brand partnerships over its first five years, Miso's products are constantly evolving to drive consistency, increase productivity, reduce costs and improve the overall dining experience. Miso is now accepting reservations for its Series E round. To reserve your investment in the future of restaurant automation go to https://invest.misorobotics.com .

Press Contact

Joey Telucci, Golin

(650) 291-0086

jtelucci@golin.com

View original content:

SOURCE Miso Robotics