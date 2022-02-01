PCS Software Hires Chief Financial Officer to Drive New Growth and Innovation Sunny Moore joins leadership team with expertise driving customer satisfaction and bottom-line results.

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software, a CapStreet portfolio company and a leading AI-powered transportation management platform provider for shippers, carriers, and brokerages in North America, announces the hiring of Sunny Moore as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

PCS Logo (PRNewswire)

Sunny brings more than 25 years of cross-industry experience to the executive leadership team of PCS. She has extensive knowledge in operational and financial planning, analysis, and aligning stakeholders and systems to drive customer satisfaction and bottom-line results.

"Sunny is a decisive leader with strong skills honed from years of experience working at private, public, and private equity managed companies across many industries," said Chris Poelma, CEO of PCS. "We believe she will play an instrumental role in driving process improvement, innovation and growth that will greatly benefit our company and our customers."

Prior to joining PCS, Sunny had broad responsibilities at companies that used similar recurring revenue models and managed all aspects of their financial and operational planning, accounting, IT DevOps, infrastructure, and human resources.

Sunny helped businesses in education, high-tech, security, restaurant, hospitality, and healthcare industries grow both organically and inorganically As CFO, Sunny's top priority is maximizing the value of the company and its AI-powered transportation management platform.

"Guiding companies through high-growth stages has been a passion throughout my career, and I am excited to be working with such a talented leadership team and organization," Moore said. "This is an exciting time to be at PCS. I look forward to helping our customers take the lead in their markets by harnessing the power of cloud computing and AI, and by helping PCS operate faster, more efficiently and more profitably than our counterparts."

Sunny received a Bachelor and Master of Science degrees in Engineering from Rice University, and a Master of Professional Accounting from University of Texas at Austin.

For more information on PCS and its leadership team, visit www.pcssoft.com .

About PCS Software

PCS Software is an AI-driven transportation management platform leader fielding disruptive innovation for mid-to-large sized enterprise shippers, carriers, and brokers in the United States and Canada. Cloud-based, API-integrated, PCS Software automates the entire transportation logistics operation via a single, comprehensive solution. Accessible via the web or the companion mobile app, the PCS platform delivers powerful functionality to manage rate and route optimization, mode selection, dispatch/tendering, carrier and fleet management, safety & compliance, freight yard management, settlement/accounting and more. For more information, please visit www.PCSSoft.com .

About The CapStreet Group

Founded in 1990, CapStreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled and industrial product, service and distribution companies. With over 45 platform investments since inception, CapStreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its CapValue FrameworkTM to accelerate growth and profitability, and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of CapStreet's investments have been with family or entrepreneur owned businesses. For more information, visit The CapStreet Group website, www.capstreet.com.

Contact: Emily Canon, marketing@pcssoft.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PCS Software