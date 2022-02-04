yd! Super Taste Vegan Cheese Armored Fresh participates in '2022 Winter Fancy Food Show'

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armored Fresh, the U.S. vegan food brand of Yangyoo, a leading food tech company, targets the global market by participating at the '2022 Winter Fancy Food Show' held in Las Vegas, from February 6th to the 8th. Booth number is 3449

Armored Fresh will sample Vegan Cube Cheese at '2022 Winter Fancy Food Show' (PRNewswire)

The 'Fancy Food Show', held every summer and winter, is a global food expo hosted by the Specialty Food Association of America (SFA), which consists of 3,800 members including market analysts, food researchers, and famous chefs.

Armored Fresh will again sample its vegan cheese which received positive reactions at the CES convention early in January 2022. Visitors to the booth can taste three flavors of vegan cube cheese, plain, blueberry, and newly developed cheddar, among the eight flavors. It boasts a soft texture and savory flavors. In addition, the company has developed ways to add nutritional content, boosting protein levels similar to that of cow cheese (up to 20% per 100g), improving both taste and nutrition.

In addition, samples of Yangyoo's brand Young Man Dduk vegan dduk – Rice Cream Dduk, Injeolmi (Red Bean) Cream Dduk, and Corn Cream Dduk, will be offered.

"We've had a lot of interests in our vegan cheese since our debut at the CES 2022. And we look forward to carrying that momentum at the 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show." Andrew Yu, Armored Fresh CEO, said, "Our goal was to developed our vegan cheese to equal and even exceed the taste and nutrition you'd find in cheese made from cow's milk. I think we've achieved that."

Armored Fresh booth number is 3449 at the Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas from Feb 6-8.

