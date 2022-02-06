Shaolin Kung Fu Online Games set off world craze

How popular is Shaolin Kung Fu in the world? The answer might be in the Shaolin Kung Fu Online Games.

ZHENGZHOU, China, Feb. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In December 2021, the online games were jointly launched by the Shaolin Temple and the Shaolin culture centers in the five continents. More than 5000 kung fu enthusiasts of all ages from more than 100 countries have submitted their registration forms. Shaolin kung fu sets off a worldwide craze again.

"Health is the foundation for a perfect life and the source of people's common values." Shaolin Temple Abbot Shi Yongxin said in his New Year's message, "Kung fu makes us united, more inclusive, and open."

Featured with universality, Shaolin kung fu is a perfect exercise for people aged from 3 to 80. The online games received registrations from many families.

"The Kung Fu contest is not only about skills, but also an expression of cultural heritage, and a display of the tiger-like spirit in the Chinese Year of the Tiger," said Abbot Shi Yongxin, who exalted the outstanding performance of contestants across the world.

The online contest not only received extensive support from governments and enterprises but also got foreign media coverage.

Austrian Ambassador to China Andreas Riecken sent a congratulatory letter to Abbot Shi Yongxin on January 28. The ambassador spoke highly of the contest: "The Shaolin Kung Fu Online Games help promote mutual understanding between Chinese culture and other cultures in the world through Shaolin kung fu." The Ambassador also wished the contest a complete success at the end of the letter.

The temple also received congratulatory messages from government officials around the world including Heinz Fischer, former president of Austria and president of the Austria-China Friendship Association (ACFA), Slovakian Culture Minister Natália Milanová, Mayor of Slovakia's Brezno City Tomáš Abel, U.S. Congresswoman Grace Meng, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, Austrian Buddhist Religious Society President Gerhard Weißgrab, Chu Kwok-keung, member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong SAR, and Macau Legislative Assembly Members Ma Chi-seng, Zheng Anting, and Pang Chuan.

Italian TV channel Rai 2 produced a report on the contest, introducing Shaolin kung fu in detail and the Temple's donation to Italy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local contestants also expressed their love for Shaolin kung fu in the report.

The result will be announced on February 15. An award ceremony will be held and broadcast to audiences via live streaming.

