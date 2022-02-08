Embarc Expands Footprint with Fourth Cannabis Shop in Fairfield - The City's First

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embarc, Northern California's fastest growing independent cannabis retailer, announces its expansion with the opening of its fourth storefront – and the first cannabis dispensary – in the City of Fairfield. This store is two years in the making, culminating after a highly competitive, merit-based application process and months of working collaboratively with the City and community to bring this storefront to life.

embarc Fairfield California opening dispensary (PRNewswire)

The Fairfield shop is located at 180 Serrano Drive, Suite A, in Fairfield. The storefront is soft opening on February 8th and will host a ribbon-cutting and grand opening celebration on February 19, featuring deals, specials, and promotions from the state's leading brands.

"As a member of Embarc's Community Advisory Board, I am thrilled to see Embarc open their doors as the first cannabis dispensary in Fairfield, serving as foundational leaders in setting the standard for safe, compliant, and truly community-focused cannabis operations in our community," says Pastor David C. Isom of St. Stephen Christian Methodists Episcopal Church and Governing Board Member of the Fairfield Suisun Unified School District. "I look forward to working with Embarc to ensure the benefits of retail cannabis are felt in Fairfield and that our industry is the gold standard for community-centric retail cannabis in California."

Embarc Fairfield joins Embarc's existing operations in South Lake Tahoe, Alameda, and Martinez and will be joined by half a dozen additional storefronts opening later this year. "We're thrilled to be operating in Fairfield and appreciate the collaborative spirit of residents and local community leaders in ushering in local cannabis operations," says Chief Executive Officer Lauren Carpenter. "I am honored to work alongside our partner Ron Turner and our local Community Advisory Board to ensure thoughtful, responsible operations."

"I am proud to open the first dispensary in my community as Embarc Fairfield will set the bar for community-centric cannabis operations, ensuring the benefits of legal cannabis are felt right here in Fairfield," says local owner Ron Turner, a former Fairfield public safety officer and founder of a local non-profit organization. "This is an important step for our community, and I am honored to play a founding role in ensuring the Fairfield cannabis industry serves as an exemplary partner to community and government alike."

Embarc thoughtfully curates products to meet the needs of all consumer types, price points, and desired effects. Embarc dedicates 50% of our shelf space to promote inclusion and diversity within the industry, never compromises on quality, and carries brands that share these values. Embarc is focused on benefiting the community, with one percent of all sales at Embarc Fairfield reinvested into the Fairfield community. This investment is guided by Embarc's Community Advisory Board, a group of local community members and leaders focused on ensuring the thoughtful integration of cannabis activities in Fairfield.

About Embarc

Embarc is one of California's fastest-growing independent cannabis retailers, having opened three stores in nine months amid the global pandemic. Fairfield is the fourth store opening, with six additional locations opening later this year. Embarc donates 1% of gross receipts in perpetuity to a Community Investment Fund in each of the communities where it operates, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars annually in direct community reinvestment.

Embarc is also the leading events concessionaire for cannabis in California, working with jurisdictions, event promoters, and communities to integrate responsible cannabis sales and consumption into mainstream live events. Embarc Events brings a turn-key cannabis concession model that harnesses industry expertise to bring culturally impactful ideas to life, offering cannabis in a responsible environment that allows adults to safely consume as well as an educational opportunity for novices.

For more information, please visit www.goembarc.com and www.embarcevents.com

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

LinkedIn

CONTACT: Libby Dolan

Libby@goembarc.com

embarc logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Embarc