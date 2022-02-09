Latin America E-Learning Market Expected To Generate Revenues Over $3 Billion By 2023

- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global, North American and the Latin American markets for e-learning have all gotten a boost from the pandemic, but they are all projected to continue at a significant growth rate even after the virus matter is resolved. An article by ResearchAndMarkets says: "The recent trend of globalization, talent migration, and consistent improvements in corporate competencies and individual talent grooming are some of the key factors attributing to the growth of the Latin America e-learning market. Government initiatives to set-up sophisticated learning systems is encouraging the migration of many global players to the Latin American market. The accommodation of learning needs for all types of students, easy repetition of any lecture, access to updated and real-time content, and hassle free tuition delivery are some of many advantages of adopting e-learning methodology in the Latin American market. The increasing mobility of human capital in industries, including tourism, trade, media, international relations, and science and technology is creating the demand for these services in the Latin American market." The report projects that the Latin America e-learning market is expected to generate revenues of over $3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 4% through 2023. Active Companies in the markets today include Pushfor Investments Inc. (OTCPK: PUSOF) (CSE: PUSH), Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (NASDAQ: ARCE), TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR), Instructure (NYSE: INST).

The ResearchAndMarkets report continued: "The vendors are leveraging internet as an effective tool, enabling successful learning across various end-user segments in an engaging and cost-effective manner. The widened scope of content delivery that includes interactive learning platforms, language training, functional skill development, proficiency testing, and higher education pedagogy, video streaming of classes to corporate training, talent management, and e-governance is transforming the market. The emergence of software applications such as LMS will boost revenues in the Latin America e-learning market. The incorporation of cloud-based learning, AR, VR, and mobile-based learning applications is modernizing the content delivery models available in the Latin American market. The introduction of blended learning, which incorporates both off-line and online pedagogy will enhance the efficiency of instruction at minimal costs and drive demand in the market."

Education Revolution, LLC, the creator of the award-winning Socrates Learning Platform - BREAKING NEWS - Learn with Socrates announces release of Spanish Phonics module for Latin America - Education Revolution, LLC, the creator of the award-winning Socrates Learning Platform, today announced that the upcoming release of Phonics (referred to as Silabas in Spanish) content for Latin America. This new module is available in Spanish and is designed for students in Latin American schools as well as for Spanish as a foreign language.

"Learning to read is one of the most important skills for students to achieve early in order to have long term success as a student", stated Kathleen Decker, Chief Content Officer for Education Revolution. "I am extremely proud of this new module and believe that it will make a difference for our current and future students in Mexico and across Latin America".

Prior to joining Education Revolution, Kathleen Decker was an elementary school principal known for her success in improving results at Title I schools in Las Vegas and was recognized as National Principal of the Year by the federal Department of Education as well as many other awards.

The new module contains over 50 new learning videos and thousands of questions on topics designed to meet the curriculum of Mexico and other countries in Latin America. The Phonics content will be available as part of the upcoming new version of Learn with Socrates. It will be available for use in schools and at home in any of the 22 countries where Spanish is an official language, as well as for use in ELL (English Language Learners) and Spanish as a second language students in the United States and other countries.

"This new module is part of our on-going commitment to provide content in Spanish as well as other languages", stated Kathleen Decker. "We are proud of our team and have many other exciting modules on the way." Pushfor Investments (CSE: PUSH) (OTCPK: PUSOF) (FFT: 713) has recently acquired an equity stake in Education Revolution, LLC. More information about Learn with Socrates can be found on its website: www.withsocrates.com.

Pushfor Investments Inc. (OTCPK: PUSOF) (CSE: PUSH) has recently granted a total of 12.8 million non-assignable and non-transferable incentive stock options in favor of bona fide directors, officers, employees and consultants, pursuant to the company's stock option plan. All stock options vest on the date of granting. The options are exercisable at seven cents per share and expire five years from today's date.

The company has entered into an agreement pursuant to which the company will settle $140,000 of debt through the issuance of two million shares issued at a price of seven cents per common share in the share capital of the company. The company is determined to satisfy the indebtedness with shares in order to preserve its cash. The shares to be issued in satisfaction of the indebtedness will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period from the date of issuance.

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (NASDAQ: ARCE) recently announced that it has acquired in Brazil the following solutions from Pearson Education do Brasil Ltda.: (i) PGS: a K-12 bilingual courseware and teaching methodology, previously known as Pearson Global School; and (ii) Mentes do Amanhã ("Mentes"): a K-12 supplemental solution focused on 21stcentury skills (social-emotional learning, financial literacy, and technology)

This transaction broadens Arco's supplemental market presence by adding high-quality solutions with pricing complementarity to its portfolio. Arco believes in the large potential for English as a Second Language and in the favorable market trends for 21st century skills. An even stronger portfolio better positions Arco to capture this demand outside and within Arco's school base. Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) recently provided updates on the Company's business operations in response to the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the "Opinion") and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.

In compliance with the Opinion and applicable rules, regulations and measures, the Company plans to cease offering academic subjects to students from kindergarten through grade nine ("K9 Academic AST Services") in the mainland of China by the end of December 2021. The Company expects that the cessation will have a substantial adverse impact on the Company's revenues for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 and subsequent periods. In the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, the revenues from offering K9 Academic AST Services accounted for a substantial majority of the Company's total revenues in the year.

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) recently said it plans to release results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, on Thursday, February 24, 2022, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a telephone conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results and the Company's business outlook.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by dialing 1-855-307-2849 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-703-639-1262 (for international callers), and requesting to join the Laureate Education conference call, conference ID 1958307. Replays of the entire call will be available through March 3, 2022 at 1-855-859-2056 (for U.S.-based callers) and at 1-404-537-3406 (for international callers), conference ID 1958307.

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. The company provides its services in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, and the United States.

Instructure (NYSE: INST) recently announced the launch of a channel partner program, which will allow the company to expand rapidly to new international markets and address the complex educational needs of higher education and K-12 institutions worldwide by providing them access to its Instructure Learning Platform.

The program is specifically tailored to assist partners in emerging markets and key countries where educational institutions are looking for more robust, flexible solutions to the unique learning challenges facing students today. The Instructure Learning Platform offers learning management, assessment, content, online programs and analytics built into an easy-to implement and use system.

While Instructure's global market share has grown significantly in recent years, the channel partner program is expected to spur rapid growth in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM markets. Instructure's flagship product, Canvas, is a market leader among a crowded LMS landscape and is seeing broad adoption worldwide.

