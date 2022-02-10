Audiomack Chooses MoEngage to Create Personalized Experiences for Artists, Creators, and Music Lovers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiomack , the artist-first music streaming and discovery platform, has selected insights-led customer engagement platform MoEngage to accelerate user growth and provide more personalized experiences across push notifications, email marketing, and in-app campaigns. MoEngage's AI-powered engagement platform will help Audiomack make more individualized recommendations to its subscribers, leading to greater brand loyalty for the unique music streaming service.

Launched in 2012, Audiomack is a top digital destination for music fans and creators, showcasing original content from around the globe. Audiomack is one of the most influential and powerful platforms for artists and creators today, with a 116% growth rate in active users in the last two years. The music streaming and discovery platform empowers artists, labels, and distributors to share unlimited music, while fans can discover emerging artists, songs, albums, mixtapes, playlists, podcasts, and more. Users of Audiomack are creators, tastemakers, labels, and fans.

MoEngage's AI-driven, personalized customer engagement technology dismantles data silos and simplifies personalization. The MoEngage platform helps brands unlock the value of customer data, providing a 360-degree view of the customer's unique preferences and interests—and shares actionable insights and recommendations based on that data. Brands can confidently send the right engagement message across the customer's most preferred channels, from email to push notification, SMS, or social media. Using MoEngage, Audiomack can map the customer onboarding journey, learn when customers need more attention and why, and send hyper-personalized content that keeps users coming back. MoEngage can even offer insight on the best engagement channels for that customer and the optimal time to send.

"The key to growing our customer base is introducing the right emerging artists to the right listeners. It was essential for us to work with a technology partner with the expertise to deliver the level of personalized customer engagement our users demand," said Brendan Varan, VP, Content Strategy (US). "We look forward to using MoEngage to create a more personalized listening experience for our creators, labels, and fans."

Marketers at media and entertainment brands have been relying on traditional tools that force them to set up campaigns based on assumptions about their customers' behavior, journey, and preferences - and then measure results, iterate, and improve. However, a "trial and error" approach creates the risk of customer churn. Research from MoEngage shows that 27 percent of global consumers surveyed are "most frustrated" when brands send inconsistent or irrelevant content and product messages.

"Marketers today need to craft personalized experiences for millions of customers with little room for error. To do that, they need to analyze trillions of data points, understand their customers deeply, and then craft winning engagement campaigns," said Raviteja Dodda, Co-founder and CEO, MoEngage. "MoEngage is proud to provide the insights-led technology that makes it possible for Audiomack to build stronger relationships with their users and connect them with the original content they love."

Recent additions to MoEngage's insights-led customer engagement platform include:

Predictive Insights analyze possible future actions of customers, so marketers can build stronger relationships by anticipating their needs. Identify which customers are likely to churn, become inactive, or purchase more from your brand. Craft more relevant, personalized campaigns.

" Most Preferred Channel " and " Best Time to Send " identify the optimal channels and times for each individual to receive content from your brand. Maximize engagement across emails, SMS, push notifications, in-app notifications, website notifications, and more.

Affinity Segments move beyond basic customer segmentation based on purchase history, age, location, gender, and more. Group customers based on their unique interests, preferences, affinities, and lifestyles. Craft brilliant digital engagement campaigns across channels, at scale.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by more than 1000 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, Flipkart, Nestle, T-Mobile, Travelodge, and more. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power the digital experiences for over 900 million users every month. With offices in nine countries, MoEngage is backed by Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

About Audiomack

Audiomack, which launched in 2012, currently reaches more than 20 million monthly users globally. The streaming and discovery service has played an integral role in breaking new acts, such as Rod Wave and Kaash Paige; served as a trusted partner to Eminem and Nicki Minaj, among other notable artists, to debut exclusive releases; and helped rising African stars, such as Omah Lay, reach an international audience. As of December 2021, Audiomack is the top-ranked music streaming app on Apple's iOS in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Senegal, and Kenya. For more information, visit https://audiomack.com/ .

