CONSENSUS HEALTH WELCOMES SKYLANDS MEDICAL GROUP

MARLTON, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Health welcomes a new member into its healthcare network, Skylands Medical Group, with 14 locations throughout Northern New Jersey.

"Consensus Health is thrilled to welcome Skylands Medical Group, a highly regarded physician group in Northern New Jersey for providing high-quality, patient-centered care," said Steve Saukaitis, Consensus Health CEO. "This partnership enables Consensus to serve more patients and expand its healthcare network into 14 new locations — extending our presence throughout New Jersey by more than 40 locations and 145 providers."

Skylands Medical Group streamlines and delivers high-quality, comprehensive healthcare that is highly accessible to patients in local communities across Northern New Jersey. Founded August 1, 1997 by Gary J Arvary, M.D., John-Paul Bonnet, D.O., C. Robert Damico, D.O., Warren L Galeos, M.D., Stephen Gloria, D.O., Mary Magnusen, D.O., and A. William Thomas, D.O., Skylands Medical Group has served patients in Northern New Jersey for more than 24 years. Skylands Medical Group has offices that specialize in Primary Care, Otolaryngology (ENT), Gastroenterology, OB/GYN, Rheumatology, Sports Medicine & Physical Therapy, as well as an Inspiration MedSpa that focuses on Wellness, Weight Loss, Smoking Cessation, Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures, and Natural Pain Relief.

"It is with great pleasure and excitement that Skylands Medical Group joins Consensus Health," said C. Robert Damico, DO, Skylands Medical Group. "We are confident that this partnership will empower our physicians and increase their ability to deliver more efficient, high-quality healthcare outcomes to all of our patients and their families in a caring and comprehensive manner."

Skylands Medical Group is renowned for the capability of its total-care organization of primary care and multi-specialties that are dedicated to both healthcare and wellness. Personalized care teams at Skylands Medical Group are built to foster life-long relationships with patients and their families.

"At Consensus Health, our mission is to give our patients the best possible experience — including the ability to access the primary care physicians and specialists of their choice," said Marc Feingold, MD, Consensus Health Medical Director. "With the addition of Skylands Medical Group, Consensus is well-positioned to increase its provision of services and exceptional patient care throughout the state of New Jersey."

About Consensus Health

At Consensus Health, we believe better healthcare begins with a community of strong, independent providers delivering high quality, compassionate patient care with improved outcomes. As New Jersey's fastest-growing independent medical group, Consensus Health offers full clinical and operational integration with our value-based care programs, enabling providers to transform the healthcare delivery experience. In addition, Consensus Health owns and manages New Jersey's oldest Independent Physician Association ("IPA") with over 1,000 providers throughout the state. At Consensus Health, we believe in fostering an environment of collaboration, participation, and respect. A cornerstone of that belief is a commitment to attracting talented and dedicated team members who work together for the common purpose of providing clinical excellence.

