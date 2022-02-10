End Poverty In California Begins its Fight to Uproot Poverty In The Golden State

Michael Tubbs, Special Advisor to California Governor Gavin Newsom on Economic Mobility and Opportunity, will lead EPIC on its mission to end poverty with innovative approaches and new statewide policy recommendations

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, former Stockton, Calif. Mayor Michael Tubbs announced a groundbreaking new effort to end poverty and ensure opportunity for all. Called End Poverty in California (EPIC), this new initiative seeks to promote economic dignity, uproot intergenerational poverty, and change the narrative around the root causes of poverty in the Golden State. Tubbs, who is currently Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom's Special Advisor for Economic Mobility and Opportunity, and EPIC will bring renewed energy and attention to the anti-poverty space, working deeply and directly with those living in poverty to advance long-term solutions.

In partnership with The Stanford Center on Poverty and Inequality, EPIC also released a white paper today titled "Blueprint for an Inclusive and Just Economy." This report lays out a roadmap for wholescale change to ending poverty in California, based on existing knowledge and data, and recommends both fixing systems that have historically kept certain populations from accessing the help they need, and also overhauling institutions that create and perpetuate poverty. Specifically the report:

lays out a vision for how to create universal access to wealth-creating opportunities, ensure quality jobs and worker power;

addresses how housing inequities and criminal justice reform are vital to long term economic mobility;

details safety net reforms which centers people's dignity, with a vision for a single portal benefits system that ends needless paperwork and red tape.

"As the son of a single mother and an incarcerated father, born into poverty in Stockton, I know first hand the struggles that the more than 6 million people living in poverty across the Golden State face day in and day out," said EPIC founder Michael Tubbs. "EPIC aims to 'upset the set up' and end poverty in California for good — through narrative change and bold policy that ensures those closest to poverty are also closest to the power to fix it. We're thankful for the unwavering leadership of Governor Newsom and Speaker Rendon as they've worked to create good quality jobs and opportunity across the state in the face of the pandemic. There is so much more work to do, and EPIC plans to build on and contribute to that progress on the road ahead."

Right now, 6.3 million Californians do not have the resources to meet their basic needs. California has the highest poverty rates in the country, with soaring rates of homelessness, a de facto caste system in which opportunities depend on birth lottery, and profound racial and ethnic disparities in income and wealth. People are fighting multiple storms, from the economic fallout due to the pandemic and climate change, to systems built by racist, sexist and xenophobic policies that place the blame of poverty on the shoulders of those who are experiencing it. EPIC will elevate the ideas and voices of people living in poverty and develop workable policies alongside them, implementing the same type of bold action that defined Tubbs' mayorship in Stockton that led to real change .

"I am proud of the important steps we've taken to address inequality head on, like expanding CalEITC and creating the Young Child Tax Credit to put billions of dollars back in families' pockets," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "But we need to do much, much more. Mayor Tubbs's new effort will bring enormous energy, creativity, and dedication to disrupting the status quo and advancing a shared mission: creating a California where everyone has real opportunity, no matter where they come from. There is no excuse for a state as wealthy as California to have so many residents struggling to make ends meet. I welcome EPIC's focus on lifting up their voices, developing innovative policy, and breaking through the historic barriers that have led to intergenerational poverty."

"Fighting poverty has been a priority of mine in public service, and I am happy to support Mayor Tubbs and EPIC in their work," said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon. "We have made progress by expanding early childhood education and ensuring workers have a voice on the job and a dignified wage, but there is more to do. We cannot rest until we bring economic justice to the six million of our fellow Californians now in poverty. As an Assembly, we plan to make anti-poverty investment a key part of the legislative session, and we're looking forward to cooperating with Mayor Tubbs."

"Eradicating poverty once and for all in California and across our nation should be a top priority for every policymaker in America," said Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf, who also chairs California's Big City Mayors coalition. "I'm deeply encouraged by EPIC's mission and know our fight for a fairer California will benefit from Mayor Tubbs' leadership."

EPIC works primarily through four tactics:

Policy Development: EPIC works with leading academics, practitioners, and lawmakers to develop and advance a state policy agenda focused on ]poverty elimination and creating equal opportunity for all.



Pilots: EPIC will partner with community-based organizations and local and state governments to pilot innovative programs designed to lift Californians out of poverty. This could include pilots for programs like baby bonds, guaranteed income, and a dignity-focused, user-friendly safety net.



Partnerships: EPIC connects existing anti-poverty organizations, labor groups, philanthropic funders, cultural influencers, and community leaders to rally around the common goal of ending poverty and creating opportunity for all.



Narrative Change: EPIC is a platform for people experiencing poverty to tell their own stories, share their ideas and insights, heal feelings of shame and stigma, and ultimately reshape the narrative about poverty in America. To achieve bold policy solutions, we must change the way we talk and think about poverty.

EPIC will also use the recommendations in the white paper produced in partnership with the Stanford Center on Poverty & Inequality as a foundation for its work ahead. The paper outlines how innovative new reforms can be combined with improvements to existing programs to produce a high-payoff package for California. It also considers the methodological and operational requirements for successfully implementing a long-range plan to eliminate poverty.

"California has long served as the nation's testing ground for ambitious policies," said David B. Grusky, director of the Stanford Center on Poverty and Inequality. "Now, it has the opportunity to be a lab for innovation once again. We have more evidence than ever before on why California has so much poverty, why people of color, immigrants, and women bear the brunt of that inequality, and how to take on these inequities. It's time to act on the evidence."

To learn more, visit endpovertyinca.org .

About End Poverty in California (EPIC):

Led by former Mayor of Stockton, California, Michael Tubbs, End Poverty in California (EPIC) is a nonprofit organization that serves as a hub to bring together local leaders, advocates, policymakers, funders, cultural influencers, and communities to reduce the number of Californians in poverty and to level the economic playing field. Through narrative change, bold policy innovation, and unique partnerships with key stakeholders and influencers, EPIC is working to create new systems that promote economic mobility for all, with dignity at the center. To learn more, please visit endpovertyinca.org and follow us on Instagram .

