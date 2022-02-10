FSLR LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies First Solar, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FSLR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of First Solar investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired shares of First Solar common stock between February 22, 2019, and February 20, 2020, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made repeated misrepresentations to investors regarding the development of First Solar's newest "Series 6" solar module, the cost per unit it could achieve with that module, and the impact the changeover to this new product would have on the viability of its other business segments. As a result of defendants' misrepresentations, First Solar common stock traded at artificially inflated prices during the class period.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in First Solar during the relevant time frame, you have until March 8, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

