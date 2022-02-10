Graystone Company Announces Up-listing to OTCQB Venture Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCQB: GYST), is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval for trading on the OTCQB, that is operated by the OTC Markets Group. The Company's Class A Common Stock has officially commenced trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "GYST". Investors can find quotes for the Company's common stock on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are excited about Graystone's official upgrade to the OTCQB Venture Market," said Anastasia Shishova, President of The Graystone Company. "It is a significant milestone and a logical progression for the Company towards our goal to make 2022 a transformational year for our business. Additionally, this elevates Graystone's profile within the investment community and signifies a part of our long-term strategy to introduce the Company to a broader audience. We would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing support as we execute on our ten-year plan to expand and grow our bitcoin mining business within the streamlined market standards established by OTCQB."

The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market providing data that investors need to analyze, value and trade securities. Being part of an established financial marketplace will assist in diversifying our shareholder base with increased liquidity and brand visibility while maintaining a high level of transparent trading, annual verification, continuous regulation and provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage investors. The requirements and standards for OTCQB can be found at https://www.otcmarkets.com/corporate-services/get-started/otcqb.

Graystone's listing on OTCQB enhances the availability of such information to the general public and ultimately provides greater transparency for our investors, since all companies listed on OTCQB must have audited financials, must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. As one of the few bitcoin mining companies listed on the OTCQB, we strongly believe this differentiates from our competitors and further validates our efforts to influence the industry as whole by raising the bar and bringing transparency and legitimacy to the exponentially growing blockchain and crypto market for the benefit of our shareholders.

The Graystone Company has two distinct lines of business: (1) Bitcoin Mining; and (2) sale and hosting of Bitcoin mining equipment. The Company launched its Bitcoin Mining operation in May 2021 and began selling mining equipment in October 2021. The Company's Bitcoin mining wallet address can be viewed at anytime using this link: https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/32nWKSce24EPUGXnkfqVdvUyWbrVUmwpAr The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCQB:GYST) is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL., and can be contacted at www.thegraystonecompany.com or by phone at (954) 271-2704.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as equipment pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

