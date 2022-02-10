Make CBDA and CBGA at Home with ExtractCraft Appliances

LONGMONT, Colo., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExtractCraft LLC is announcing that their countertop appliances will enable people to extract their own CBDA and CBGA at home. Using the SOURCE Turbo and EtOH Pro, a person can make their own CBDA/CBGA products (e.g., tinctures, gummies, lotions) at home from raw hemp. This saves money and allows a consumer to control the quality. With ExtractCraft, CBDA/CBGA can be extracted at home for approximately $2 per gram versus costing $40- $90 per gram if bought commercially.

The ExtractCraft appliances are specifically engineered to allow users to extract full-spectrum oils from hemp at low temperatures to preserve the natural qualities of the plant and at a temperature well below decarboxylation. The result is very high yields of CBDA and CBGA. Recent 3rd party lab results showed very substantial quantities of both CBDA and CBGA in the finished product extracted with the ExtractCraft system. (PRNewswire)

In a new study by researchers affiliated with Oregon State University, two compounds found in cannabis, CBDA, and CBGA, can potentially prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from infecting human cells. The researchers found that cannabigerolic acid (CBGA) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) could prevent COVID-19 infection by disabling the spike proteins of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which the virus uses to enter cells. The study can be found on NIH's website, https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35007072/

"With ExtractCraft, people will be able to trust the quality of their extracts because they can choose the hemp to use", reports J. Michael Drozd, CEO of ExtractCraft LLC. "In addition, people will save significant money making their own CBDA and CBGA. Our tests demonstrate that the cost to make CBDA or CBGA at home will be approximately $2 per gram compared to between $40 and $90 per gram if purchased as a tincture. This means a person can get the 17mg dose of CBDA and CBGA for less than $0.25 per day."

The CBDA and the CBGA compounds are the only two cannabinoids cited in the study that potentially help protect people from COVID-19. At higher temperatures, such as the temperatures used in traditional home infusion systems, these compounds are almost all converted to CBD and CBG. "The SOURCE Turbo and EtOH Pro use a low temperature, vacuum process and are the only home appliances that allow people to safely extract CBDA and CBGA in their own kitchen," reports Drozd.

ExtractCraft's headquarters is in Longmont, Colorado. The company is the leader in countertop appliances and accessories for high-quality extracts and concentrates from all types of botanicals. The company has over 15,000 users in the US and around the world. The SOURCE Turbo costs $599 and is ideal for home use. The EtOH Pro has a larger capacity and is ideal for use in both home and small businesses. ExtractCraft systems are easy to use and have a full 1 year warranty. The company provides help and support to users with a live customer service team located in Colorado, a popular YouTube channel, and an active User Group on Facebook.

For more information about ExtractCraft, visit www.extractcraft.com.

