Tinto Amorío releases Natural Wines and industry disrupting allergen-disclosures The release of Tinto Amorío's first vintages of organic grape, minimal intervention wines, coincides with the producer's voluntary publishing of allergen labs.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Los Angeles based Tinto Amorío announced the release of its highly-anticipated first vintage of minimal intervention wines. As well as, the publishing of nutritional analysis, ingredient listings, specific sulfite usage and allergen labs for the wines. Never before has a U.S. wine producer voluntarily published allergen labs for consumers.

Tinto Amorio - Glou Glou Red Wine (PRNewswire)

The wines were crafted in response to a shift in consumption habits in the alcoholic beverage and wine categories. The release includes Jajaja a Glou Glou Red Wine, No Pasa Nada a Rosé Wine, and Monje a Skin-contact Orange Wine. All three were fermented from organic grapes from Paso Robles and with little to no other interventions. The wines are vegan, keto-friendly, 0 sugar, and low in sulfites.

"We are beyond excited to release these incredible wines," said Anish Patel, CEO & Founder of Tinto Amorío. "Far too long have the wine and beverage alcohol industries been excluded from the level of labeling transparency that is required in other food and beverage categories. Consumers are actively seeking information about what is in their food, so we are making the decision-making process as easy as we can for them, while also making wines that are delicious and of exceptional quality."

Anish was first drawn to producing natural wines, after seeking out minimal intervention wines for consumption because of his own food allergies that were triggered by many conventional wines. Anish and the Tinto Amorío team labored for 18 months to get their project from inception to release. Passionate about making exceptional wines that let the grapes do the singing, and hold their own against the best in their respective classes.

Tinto Amorío is primarily owned by South-Asian family-and-friends. South-Asians are one of the most under-represented groups in the wine industry in the U.S., and Tinto Amorío upholds its desire to create a more diverse and inclusive industry.

Priced between $32 to $54 per bottle, Tinto's minimal intervention wines will be available in select retailers in California, with delivery available to consumers in most states across the U.S. via drinktinto.com .

About Tinto Amorío

At Tinto we believe it's not about drinking often, but to drink exceptionally if you do. We craft our natural wines and spritzes for those who enjoy full-flavor refreshments without the high calories, synthetics, or high ABV. We don't promote drinking culture but rather mindful joyful consumption.

