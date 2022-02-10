VFPnext Joins Daxko to Expand the Most Extensive Tech-Based Community in Health and Wellness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daxko announced today that it acquired VFPnext, which joins Motionsoft, Club Automation and CSI Spectrum in the Club Division of Daxko. VFPnext is a thought leader in sales enablement and marketing automation that drives some of the largest brands in the club industry. VFPnext joins Daxko to continue expanding the most extensive tech-based community in health and wellness.

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services, and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers- enterprise, health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the company has grown to serve customers spanning 140 countries, nearly 16,000 facilities, and over 17 million members. To learn more visit daxko.com. (PRNewswire)

Powered by deep insights into the health, fitness and wellness industry, Daxko brings together the largest portfolio of club-focused member-management software with integrated payments, billing and a consultative marketing agency. The integration of VFPnext into Daxko's portfolio forms an unrivaled set of end-to-end solutions for local start-ups to global franchises.

"We are excited to welcome VFPnext to the Daxko family," says Ron Lamb, Daxko's CEO. "This partnership is about shared experience, passion, and commitment to health and wellness. With Daron and the VFPnext team, we can empower more growth in this industry."

With this acquisition, Daxko continues to build out a full continuum of solutions and services to help health and wellness businesses grow.

"We are thrilled to join Daxko's group of experienced owners, operators, and fitness professionals," says Daron Allen, VFPnext's CEO. "We're passionate about the mission of powering health and wellness worldwide. Together with Daxko, we'll drive solutions to power more with every club experience."

"With VFPnext and Daxko's platforms, clubs have a more complete view of the membership lifecycle and a true consultative partner for every area of their business. I am so excited for what this acquisition means for our customers and the club market, as we continue to deepen this integration and partnership," added Mario Bravomalo, VFPnext's founder.

Daxko will continue integrating, serving and elevating the VFPnext platforms to help club owners and operators reach their full potential.

About Daxko

Daxko delivers comprehensive technology solutions, integrated payment processing, experienced services and deep insights to all kinds of health and fitness centers—enterprise health clubs, boutique fitness studios, affiliate gyms, campus recreation facilities, integrated wellness centers, YMCAs, and JCCs. Since 1998, the company has grown to serve customers spanning 140 countries, nearly 16,000 facilities and over 17 million members. To learn more, visit daxko.com, clubautomation.com, or motionsoft.net.

About VFPnext

Based in Fort Worth, TX, VFPnext builds customer relationship management (CRM) software that has built-in automated marketing and sales. Since 1999, the VFPnext team has developed systems to manage the complete customer journey and grown to serve over 1,000 facilities. With the fastest growing CRM in the fitness industry, the best clubs use VFPnext's enterprise solution. To learn more, visit vfp.us.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Daxko