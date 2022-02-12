EARGO INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Eargo, Inc. - EAR

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Eargo, Inc. (NasdaqGS: EAR).

On August 12, 2021, the Company disclosed that its largest third-party payer, which accounted for 80% of its accounts receivables and was "basically administrating on behalf of the federal government," had not paid on submitted claims since March 1, 2021. Then, on September 22, 2021, the Company disclosed that "it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice related to insurance reimbursement claims the Company has submitted on behalf of customers covered by federal employee health plans," and as a result was withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Eargo's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Eargo's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Eargo shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ear/ to learn more.

