Telco Systems Selected as One of STL Partners' 100 Edge Companies to Watch in 2022

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telco Systems, a leading provider of edge compute solutions, today announced that it has been recognized for the second consecutive year by STL Partners as one of the top edge companies to watch for in 2022.

STL Partners is a leading global research and consulting firm, specializing in edge computing, telco cloud, IoT and AI technologies. Their Edge Companies to Watch list spotlights the edge companies – from new ventures to established telecoms - making waves in 2022. The expansion of this year's list to 100 companies (from 60 companies in 2021) is indicative of the rapid growth the edge computing market is currently experiencing.

Telco Systems' selection for the second year running reflects its position as both a leader and a pioneer in in the edge computing space. The company was recognized for its recent success in meeting market demand for edge computing management and orchestration. Key achievements in 2021 included the launch of Telco's Edgility platform, and initial production deployments at global enterprises and MSPs, including CEMEX and e-Qual.

"Telco Systems is honored to be part of STL Partners' prestigious list of 100 edge companies to watch in 2022," Ariel Efrati, CEO of Telco Systems. "In the coming year, we look forward to additional rollouts of our all-in-one Edgility edge compute platform for enterprises and service providers, helping them to simplify the deployment, management and operation of new edge workloads and business models."

"The growth in our Edge Companies to Watch list reflects the progress the industry has made over the past year," said Dalia Adib, Director - Consulting, STL Partners. "I expect to see even stronger growth in 2022, which is indicated by Telco Systems' innovations in the edge device management space, allowing enterprises to extend computing power at key points close to the sources of data."

About Telco Systems

Telco Systems is a leading vendor of innovative communications software products, for the new generation of edge computing and enterprise networks. Telco Systems enables global enterprises, communications service providers, and system integrators to build and operate sophisticated virtual networks, with powerful edge devices, and endless application schemes. Telco Systems' products are successfully deployed at large carriers and enterprises around the world, delivering a resilient, secured, and flexible connectivity between thousands of branches and the cloud.

