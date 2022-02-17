edatanetworks Intellectual Property Enters U.S. Market to do Good for Local Communities

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - edatanetworks Inc. announces the release and licence of their intellectual property in the United States.

"We are excited to see the market acceptance of our revolutionary software as a service platform and robust intellectual property portfolio in the United States market while benefitting local communities to recover, rebuild and sustain themselves," said Terry Tietzen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of edatanetworks.

"The SMB4.0 team, led by Rob Bennett, have done an incredible job bringing all the right organizations in Seattle to lift off the platform and further our mission of using digital commerce with impact to help merchants and community organizations thrive and prosper in these unprecedented times," added Tietzen.

To learn more about the SMB4.0 go-to-market team and U.S. market release visit www.smb40.com.

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property company established in 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live market deployments creating patented philanthropic innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures—connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, banks, payment networks, trusted intermediaries and other financial services organizations.

