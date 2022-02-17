High Stakes Poker Season 9 Premieres Monday, February 21, Exclusively On PokerGO®

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High Stakes Poker is back. Season 9 of the iconic show premieres on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), exclusively on PokerGO®.

PokerGO (PRNewsfoto/PokerGO) (PRNewswire)

Filmed inside the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas with stakes of $200-$400 up to $500-$1,000, Season 9 of High Stakes Poker features Doyle Brunson, Daniel Negreanu, Phil Ivey, Tom Dwan, Patrik Antonius, and more across 14 episodes. The season premiere features all five of these superstars, with Brunson and Negreanu competing on their record eighth season of the show. Also on the premiere, reigning WSOP Main Event champion Koray Aldemir makes his High Stakes Poker debut.

Hosts Gabe Kaplan and AJ Benza return to the commentary booth to bring the action into the homes of poker fans around the world as these legendary players put hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line with each new episode.

"Season 9 of High Stakes Poker is arguably the best season yet, and we cannot wait for poker fans to enjoy the game in its purest form at breathtaking stakes," said Mori Eskandani, President of PokerGO. "In addition to the star-studded lineups, fans will be pleased to see a revamped set that aims to capture the traditional authenticity of this legendary show and the return of $50,000 bricks of cash on the table. Starting February 21, every Monday isn't just poker night, it's High Stakes Poker night."

Every Monday at 8 p.m. ET starting February 21, new episodes of High Stakes Poker air exclusively on PokerGO.com. PokerGO.com is where viewers can find every episode from every season of High Stakes Poker on demand. New subscribers can get unlimited access for less than $7 per month by purchasing an annual subscription to PokerGO.com using the promo code "HSP9" at sign-up.

About PokerGO®

PokerGO® is the world's largest poker content company and streaming platform, delivering more than 100 days of live poker each year including PokerGO® owned and operated tournaments such as the Super High Roller Bowl, Poker Masters, U.S. Poker Open, and PokerGO Cup, along with select WSOP tournaments. PokerGO's on-demand library includes every season of High Stakes Poker and the popular High Stakes Duel. For more information, please visit http://www.pokergo.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PokerGO