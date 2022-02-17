Introducing Perceptus: a groundbreaking technology that (finally) lets augmented reality see the world around it, enabling a new class of compelling AR applications

Created by Singulos Research, the Perceptus Platform enables real-time comprehension and tracking of physical objects in arbitrary 3D environments

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Singulos Research is launching a new technology that will transform augmented reality (AR) experiences. Called the Perceptus Platform, the technology gives AR a visual understanding of the world, enabling applications to (finally) create AR experiences that are compelling, accessible, and useful. Through the Perceptus Platform, smartphones, tablets, and AR/VR headsets can not only see, but also continuously understand 3D physical objects — all while operating on the edge to protect a user's privacy. This ability to dynamically identify objects, and their context, while people move unconstrained through the real world forms the basis of a new generation of AR and mixed reality applications and experiences that fundamentally change how humans can engage with computers and can now truly augment the real world. Effective today, the Perceptus Platform is available through licensing to interested companies.

Perceptus was developed by a team of serial entrepreneurs from Singulos Research. Led by Dr. Brad Quinton, the team has previously founded high-tech startups that were quickly acquired by industry leaders such as Qualcomm and Tektronix. Together, the Singulos team has developed the semiconductor technologies and software at the core of most modern smartphones and mobile processors today.

"If you've seen futuristic movies or concept videos from the big tech companies, you may expect that AR already provides a host of useful features, but in actuality, today's AR lacks a visual understanding of the world around it. Without this ability, AR has only been able to offer passive experiences. This changes now, with the launch of Perceptus," said Dr. Quinton, who is also a professor and researcher at the University of British Columbia. "To be fair, understanding objects, in real-time, is extremely challenging. In fact, that's one reason why so much of the initial focus of the Metaverse is limited to completely virtual worlds. It's far simpler for a computer to understand an artificial world it has created. We believe, however, that for most applications people prefer to exist in the real world. And, we appreciate that privacy and accessibility are extremely important for making AR mainstream, which is why we incorporated all of these elements into Perceptus."

More specifically, Perceptus' core technology uses a completely new and proprietary approach to AI and computer vision that allows the platform to continuously identify, understand, and track objects. This technological breakthrough is what enables a new class of compelling and useful AR experiences that can now include:

Dynamic object comprehension — To date the idea of "mixed reality" is really more "fixed reality" because you're tethered to a fixed set of circumstances. The Perceptus Platform changes this and creates continuity between physical and digital worlds even with any lighting, object rotations, and head movements.

Use of existing mobile processor technology — Any modern smartphone, tablet and goggles/glasses can deliver intelligent, physically-aware AR experiences, making AR experiences far more accessible and mainstream.

Ability for local control, without the cloud — Processing is done completely on the edge giving users direct control of their data. This is, of course, appealing for any company that takes privacy seriously.

The Singulos Research team is currently hosting conversations with technology companies that are interested in licensing arrangements to utilize Perceptus and incorporate the platform into their own applications and devices. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit PerceptusAI.com.

About Perceptus

