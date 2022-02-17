Kroger Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call with Investors

CINCINNATI, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will host its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022. Kroger's management team will comment on financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Quarterly Results" to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Kroger's fourth quarter 2021 ended on January 29, 2022.

