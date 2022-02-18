Curaleaf Expands Pennsylvania Retail Presence with Dispensary Openings in State College and Erie

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA / OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the opening of its State College dispensary, located at 1248 S Atherton St, State College PA 16801. One additional location, Curaleaf Erie, located at 7891 Peach St., is expected to open in early March, pending final regulatory approvals. Curaleaf's latest locations in State College and Erie will increase the Company's footprint to 16 dispensaries statewide and 127 across the country.

Curaleaf State College is a beacon of education and advancement in patient care throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Patients that walk through the doors of the Company's newest dispensary will have access to an array of Curaleaf products such as vaporizers, concentrates and whole flower products, including Select Elite, Select Elite Live, Grassroots Full-Spectrum RSOs, RSO capsules, prepackaged flower, and more. Patients can also safely access the store's full offerings by ordering online at their convenience.

On Monday, February 21, the State College location will host a grand opening celebration which will include an 8:45 a.m. ET ribbon cutting with Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County, and will follow with vendor pop-ups from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 pm ET. In honor of the opening, Curaleaf donated $5,000 to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.The Company also celebrated grand openings Wayne and Greensburg by allocating charitable donations to local Pennsylvania-based nonprofits including Urban Affairs Coalition, Balanced Veterans Network.

"Curaleaf is excited to begin serving our newest patient communities in State College and Erie through our premium medical products and inclusive retail experiences," said Curaleaf Chief Executive Officer Joe Bayern. "Expanding our presence within Pennsylvania enables us to further support our patients by providing them with quality products and service to make confident and informed decisions about their medical marijuana journeys."

In addition to Curaleaf's latest locations, the Company also serves patients in Altoona, Bradford, Brookville, City Avenue, DuBois, Gettysburg, Greensburg Harrisburg, Horsham, King of Prussia, Lebanon, Morton, Philadelphia and Wayne. In the coming weeks, Curaleaf will offer grand opening discounts to veterans, seniors, students and first-time patients at all Pennsylvania locations. For more information on store openings, along with product offerings and hours of operation, please visit https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/pennsylvania.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 126 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

