Fame Fashion House: 25 years of Dedication in Premium Apparel Design

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1997, Fame Fashion House (FFH) brought fashion forward with its sophisticated denimwear to the market. Throughout the 25 years, FFH has given its customers a perfect and quality fit by paying the utmost attention to detail. In 2022, this premier manufacturer of apparel and design studio based in New York City, continues to lead the Fashion Industry with its excellent craftsmanship and timeless garments.

The company now have 3 brands under its belt (Hybrid & Company, Ethanol, Agile) and have expanded from their women's denim line to include a full range of apparel for both men and women. Their creative design team focus on develop both innovative pieces and classic products with modern silhouettes.

The brands under FFH provide high quality urban lifestyle clothing with affordable price rage. The concept of their clothing lines is about staying true to the everyday wardrobe of a New Yorker. Embracing not only the variety of styles but also amazing comfort. FFH is selling their brands through global company such as Walmart, they are also one of the best sellers on Amazon. Their Hybrid & Company Swimwear Line was launched during the summer of 2021, it was sold out online within a week on Lord & Taylor.

Asides from the success of their own brands, FFH as a design studio provides seamless services from fashion design and product development to production management. They produce clothing for a wide range of established fashion companies under their private label and have a long-standing relationship with their clients. The creative team of the House, leads by Design Director Si Lu and Designer Xiaowu Zheng, always make sure client's brand DNA is embedded into the new seasonal styles. Close to its roots in workwear, FFH works for Ross Stores on the development of a denim driven menswear brand called Fried Denim. The clothing line has been consistently selling in physical locations of Ross across the US and adored by customers. For womenswear, FFH incorporates trendy elements with great functionality, intends to serve for the modern-day women of all shapes and sizes. Their clients include Venus, Boston Proper, Fashion to Figure, New York & Company and Lord & Taylor.

While celebrating FFH's 25th year in apparel industry, the company is fully committed on keep bringing stellar fashion products to their clients for the best value and quality.

View original content:

SOURCE Fame Fashion House