Missouri Selected For Nation's Premier Waste-to-Renewable Chemicals Facility

NEW MADRID, Mo., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Circular SynTech, LLC (CST), a leader in transforming the waste management and chemical manufacturing industries, is expanding into New Madrid, Missouri. The company broke ground today on a new, one-of-a-kind facility that will convert municipal solid waste and construction and demolition debris into valuable renewable chemicals.

"Through its patented proprietary technology, CST utilizes waste that has historically produced environmentally damaging greenhouse gases to create valuable chemicals and distillates that replace fossil fuels in a double win for the environment," said Dan Dockter, CST CEO. "The exceptionally professional and accommodating manner of the City, County, and State was a key factor in finding our new home in New Madrid, Missouri."

The approximately 230-acre campus will be the premier waste-to-renewable chemicals facility in the U.S. The company is investing an initial $91.4 million to create more than 40 immediate jobs in the region. CST executives say they are already planning future expansions.

"The City of New Madrid has worked hard to attract business and industry," said New Madrid Mayor Dick Bodi. "CST will dramatically change the future of our great town and all of Southeast Missouri for the next several generations. We are excited and will continue to partner with the company to ensure its success."

CST explored several locations for its new facility. The company selected the site in New Madrid due to its central location on the Mississippi River and rail access on a contiguous property. The site is served by Union Pacific Railroad.

"We are excited to welcome CST to Missouri," said Subash Alias, Missouri Partnership CEO. "It is so great that one of our newest companies plans to deploy new technologies to solve complex waste-to-renewables challenges while creating jobs and investment in our state. We were delighted to support our long-time friends in New Madrid and look forward to seeing this project flourish in the coming months."

The City and County of New Madrid worked with Missouri Partnership, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, and Union Pacific Railroad to attract CST to the state. The new facility is slated to begin operations in 2022.

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 29,000+ new jobs, $1.5 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $3.9 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, Amazon, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Square, Swift Prepared Foods, USDA, and Veterans United.

Media Contact:

Janelle Higgins

314.541.4911

janelle@missouripartnership.com

