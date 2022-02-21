DUCK® BRAND'S 22nd ANNUAL STUCK AT PROM® CONTEST REWARDS CREATIVE STUDENTS WITH COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS Young makers will take home nearly $25,000 in scholarships and prizes for original Duck Tape® prom looks

AVON, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- College-bound teens, it's your turn to shine! No matter what inspires you, from art and animals to culture and high fashion, Duck® brand's 22nd Annual Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest is your opportunity to wow the world with your one-of-a-kind creativity and style. Nearly $25,000 in scholarships will be awarded to the best Duck Tape® attire, so pull out your scissors and skills and start making your award-winning masterpiece.

(PRNewswire)

Whether you're a new or experienced Duck Tape® crafter, students who are enrolled in high school or home school are invited to enter their beautiful and bold designs into the contest beginning March 30.

"Despite the pandemic the last two years and many students not having the opportunity to experience prom at all, we had more young designers than ever before crafting at home and showing off their artistry virtually," said Ashley Luke, senior product manager at Shurtape Technologies, LLC, the company that markets the Duck® brand. "Inspired by culture and fashion, we were in awe of the number of stunning Duck Tape® ensembles entered into the contest. Now it's time for the next generation of talented teens in the U.S. and Canada to put their creativity to the test for a chance to win cash scholarships."

How It Works:

During the entry period, participants are invited to submit photos and videos of their finished Duck Tape® dress or tux at StuckAtProm.com.

A panel of judges will then select 10 finalists—5 from the dress category and 5 from the tux category—based on the following criteria: use of color, workmanship, originality, accessories and how Duck Tape® was used in the design.

The public will vote online to crown two Grand Prize winners—one dress and one tux. The top two designers will each receive a $10,000 scholarship. The eight runners up receive $500 scholarships and Duck® brand prize packs worth $100.

Dates to remember:

Entry Period: March 30 through June 8, 2022

Judging Period: June 15 through June 22, 2022

Community Voting on Finalists: June 29 through July 13, 2022

Grand Prize Winners Announced: Week of July 20, 2022

For more information about the 22nd Annual Duck® Brand Stuck at Prom® Scholarship Contest and this year's rules, visit StuckAtProm.com.

About Duck Tape® Brand Duct Tape

An American original, Duck Tape® brand duct tape is the fix-all to help with everyday repairs, projects or crafts. Duck Tape® offers a vast array of innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help everyone – from makers and creators to do-it-yourselfers and professionals – bring their ideas to life. The brand sets trends with its wide variety of colors and designs, inspires creativity and leads the way in DIY or jobsite projects, crafting, and more, by providing the tools consumers need to make or repair anything. Duck Tape® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information as well as DuckTapeMaker.com for a source of everyday inspiration, imagination and creativity.

About Duck® Brand

The Duck® brand offers an array of tapes, moving and packing supplies, shelf liner and home products that provide simple, imaginative and helpful solutions for a variety of tasks around the home, school, office and jobsite. Duck® brand is marketed by Shurtape Technologies, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, with facilities worldwide. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information.

