InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Way to Rest a Shotgun Stock (OTW-1134)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to rest the stock of a shotgun while walking through the woods, a field or a marsh," said an inventor, from Manhattan, Mont., "so I invented the QUICK REST. My design increases preparedness among hunters and it helps to reduce stress and strain on the arms, shoulders and back."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to support and rest a shotgun when hunting. In doing so, it eliminates the need to constantly hold and carry a weapon with both hands. As a result, it enhances comfort and it ensures that the weapon is readily available when needed. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hunters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

