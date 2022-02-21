The Wild Animal Sanctuary Receives Crypto Currency Donation From Alpaca Finance To Help Rescued Animals

KEENESBURG, Colo., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wild Animal Sanctuary (TWAS) announced they have received a significant donation in the form of USDT from the crypto currency enterprise known as Alpaca Finance. Per Alpaca Finance's request, the donation will be applied toward the lifelong care of the non-profit organization's herd of Alpacas. TWAS currently cares for more than 40 rescued Alpacas at their second 9,719-acre facility, which is located near Springfield Colorado and known as The Wild Animal Refuge (TWAR). Alpaca Finance's generous donation will help provide food, medical supplies, and animal care staffing for the purpose of caring for the herd.

Rescued Alpacas grazing (PRNewswire)

Crypto Currency Donated To Help Animals

ABOUT ALPACA FINANCE: Alpaca Finance is a blockchain lending and savings platform where users can earn 5%+ interest in the form of a passive APY on digital USD or crypto assets. The platform is decentralized and supports open finance, bringing permissionless yet safe banking to the entire world. To give back, Alpaca Finance is donating $250,000 USD to animal rescues and other nature-oriented charities, since at the end of the day, Alpaca Finance is a product built by the people, for the people. Or as they like to say: by the alpacas, for the alpacas.

ABOUT THE WILD ANIMAL SANCTUARY: The Wild Animal Sanctuary is a publicly supported non-profit animal charity which specializes in rescuing captive large carnivores and other exotic animals. The Sanctuary is the largest carnivore operates three facilities within the United States and cares for more than 650 Lions, Tigers, Bears, Wolves and other animals that were rescued form illegal or abusive situations. The Sanctuary works with local, state and federal authorities to remove animals from terrible situations and then rehabilitate them so they can live in large acreage natural habitats for the rest of their lives. For more information, visit: https://www.wildanimalsanctuary.org/.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wild Animal Sanctuary