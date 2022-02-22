AB Power Advisors Expansion

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Power Advisors, LLC (AB), in Austin, Texas, recently expanded its management team to include two new Vice Presidents as part of the continued growth across the US power markets.

AB Power Advisors (PRNewsfoto/AB Power Advisors) (PRNewswire)

Paula Torres will support AB's corporate and end-user commercial advisory business, providing critical expertise to help clients and consumers manage their low carbon initiatives and ESG mandates. Paula brings nearly 15 years of experience in renewable development, commodity trading, and power operations.

Read Comstock will support AB's energy management practice by providing regulatory advisory services with a focus on retail electric providers, industrial consumers, and co-location of resources with end-users including blockchain, data center and industrial sites. Read has over 25 years of experience covering state and federal regulatory matters related to North American retail and wholesale electricity markets.

"We are thrilled that both Paula and Read have joined us. They both bring valuable power industry experience to our clients. Their experience will allow AB to expand our commercial and regulatory offerings to more thoroughly support end-users focused on managing commodity risk on a competitive basis while lowering their carbon footprint, "said Matthew Berend, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of AB.

Founded in 2018, AB (www.abpoweradvisors.com) is a premier advisory services firm that specializes in delivering customized regulatory, commercial, and capital advisory solutions to the US power industry.

Highlights of AB's business include:

o Providing 6.5 GWs of thermal, wind, solar and storage projects in the US and Canada with regulatory and commercial advisory services

o Developed a commercial strategy, including Power Purchase Agreement origination, negotiation, and execution for 11 projects representing 1.6 GW of greenfield development

o Providing energy management advisory service to large end-user clients including blockchain, cryptocurrency and industrial consumers

o AB's regulatory advisory expertise is relied upon by many of the ERCOT market participants including trading firms, developers, generators, retail electric providers, and large industrial end users

Media Contact:

Trent Schauer

Phone: +1 (830) 857-6431

Email: trent.schauer@abpoweradvisors.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AB Power Advisors