Air Products Again Earns Spot on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products (NYSE:APD), a leading global industrial gases company, has once again earned a spot on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for the fourth consecutive year. Air Products ranked 38th on this year's list.

"Sustainability is our growth strategy at Air Products. It is part of our higher purpose to collaborate and innovate solutions to the world's most significant energy and environmental challenges," said Seifi Ghasemi, Chairman, President and CEO at Air Products. "We are proud to again be recognized for our sustainability efforts, but know there is more work to be done. Air Products will continue to play a leading role in building a more sustainable future through clean energy solutions, such as hydrogen for mobility and carbon capture."

For its annual ranking of the most sustainable companies, Barron's worked with Calvert Research and Management, which analyzed the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies by market value, then ranked each by how it performed for five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community, and the planet. Specifically, Calvert, a unit of Eaton Vance, which is owned by Morgan Stanley, looked at more than 230 ESG (environmental, social and governance) performance indicators, such as workplace diversity, data security, and greenhouse gas emissions.

Inclusion on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List is the latest recognition for Air Products' sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts. Recently, Air Products was included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for the 10th time. Air Products also has earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index for the 6thsixth year in a row.

In addition, Air Products received the Best Carbon Management Initiative Award from Chemical Week for its innovative net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; and was awarded a gold medal rating for its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) performance from EcoVadis, a multinational CSR ratings agency, for the fifth year in a row, and was named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List, published by 3BL Media, for the 10th consecutive year.

To learn more about Air Products' efforts, achievements and sustainability goals, visit Air Products' Sustainability website.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $60 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities, and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

