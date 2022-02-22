DALBAR Recognizes AIG Life & Retirement for Award-Winning Customer Experience Across Service Channels

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR is excited to announce that AIG Life & Retirement has earned DALBAR's Customer Experience Excellence Award for the third consecutive year. This award recognizes the work that AIG Life & Retirement has done to ensure an industry-leading customer experience across different service channels.

"AIG Life & Retirement continues to make an already great customer experience even better. Year after year, they are always striving for higher levels of customer service—despite already being recognized for having the best variable annuity statements out there, having a top-ranked contact center and earning DALBAR Communications Seals for both traditional and mobile websites," explains DALBAR Director Brendan Yeager. "The superior standard of customer service being delivered by AIG Life & Retirement not only ensures a great experience for their annuity customers and distribution partners, it also lets their employees take pride in working for an organization that truly puts the customer first."

To earn the Customer Experience Excellence Award, AIG Life & Retirement underwent an extensive year-long audit across a variety of customer service channels which collectively comprise the majority of their customer interactions. Specifically, this included the annuity contact center, consumer-facing website, advisor web portal, mobile website and investor statement. All of these channels were judged against industry best practices and DALBAR's stringent award criteria.

DALBAR, Inc. has a 45-year history and is recognized by industry and government as an independent third-party expert in the business of providing audits, evaluations, ratings, and due diligence. DALBAR certifications are recognized as a mark of excellence in the financial services community.

